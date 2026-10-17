Liverpool and Chelsea win as £400m attack clicks

Liverpool’s expensively assembled forward line showed signs of clicking in a 2-1 Premier League victory at Brentford, while Chelsea secured their first league clean sheet under Xabi Alonso with a 2-0 win at Everton.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Alexander Isak: Five Premier League goals, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.

Florian Wirtz: Elite creative output unlocked after nine chances created against Brentford.

Elite creative output unlocked after nine chances created against Brentford. Chelsea Defensive Assets: Re-entering consideration for clean sheet bonuses after conceding 13 goals in six Premier League matches.

The £400m Liverpool Front Three Finds Its Rhythm

Liverpool spent close to £400m combined on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola to reshape their attack. Against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, that heavy investment finally showed genuine tactical cohesion. Isak spent long periods on the fringes, limited to just 16 touches by a dogged home defense. But his brilliantly-taken goal in the second half—controlled and rifled home with dizzying speed—took him to five goals for the season. Only Erling Haaland has scored more in the Premier League. Manager Andoni Iraola praised the ongoing development of Barcola, who provided the assist for Isak. Barcola came into the match off the back of a hat-trick against LASK in midweek and hit the crossbar here, continuing to find dangerous spaces.

Wirtz orchestrated much of the transitional play, supplying the assist for Victor Munoz with a perfectly-weighted through-ball. Wirtz created nine chances during the fixture, matching the joint-most by any Liverpool player in a single Premier League game since Opta records began in the 2003/04 campaign. Meanwhile, Brentford’s familiar vulnerabilities re-emerged. Keith Andrews’ side took the lead before falling to a 2-1 defeat—their eleventh point dropped from winning positions this season. The Bees have now dropped a staggering 105 points from winning positions since their top-flight promotion in 2021, a habit that severely hampers their European ambitions.

Alonso Builds Defensive Stability at Stamford Bridge

Attack was never going to be a sustainable form of defense for Xabi Alonso. Chelsea arrived at Goodison Park conceding 13 goals across their opening six Premier League matches, the most in the division. But the 2-0 victory over Everton delivered a stark shift in mindset. This was Alonso’s first league clean sheet since his managerial appointment, as well as Chelsea’s first shut-out in the competition for nine months. Alonso lauded the display as both “serious” and “mature,” pointing to a necessary tactical tightening that sets them apart from an erratic chasing pack.

Team / Player Key Metric Context Alexander Isak 5 Premier League Goals Second only to Erling Haaland in the division’s scoring charts. Florian Wirtz 9 Chances Created Joint-most by a Liverpool player in a single game since 2003/04 Opta records. Chelsea FC 1st Clean Sheet in 9 Months First defensive shut-out under Xabi Alonso following a 2-0 win at Everton. Brentford FC 105 Points Dropped Total points surrendered from winning positions since their 2021 promotion.

High-Press Chaos and Quiet Resurgences Across the League

Elsewhere, tactical identity remains a work in progress for several clubs. Matthias Jaissle’s philosophy produced wild swings for Newcastle United against Aston Villa. With Dan Burn deployed late as an emergency center-forward, the Magpies mustered just one shot on target and set a record for goals conceded in consecutive matches at home in all competitions (16). Aston Villa are now unbeaten in five games and have kept back-to-back clean sheets.

At Craven Cottage, Alvaro Arbeloa bought crucial time in the Fulham dugout. The 1-0 victory successfully lifts the Cottagers out of the relegation zone.

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