Berlin faces a profound political shift on October 17, 2026, as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party conclude coalition negotiations with the Left Party, effectively fracturing the longstanding democratic consensus in the German capital against cooperating with political forces linked to antisemitism, juedische-allgemeine.de reported.

After nearly a month of closed-door talks, the three parties are steering toward a joint government. Ratification by respective party congresses remains the final procedural hurdle.

The Breakdown of the Democratic Consensus

For decades, the central compact of the Federal Republic dictated a strict boundary: no coalitions with political elements that challenge Israel’s right to exist or tolerate explicit hatred against Jewish communities. That boundary has now dissolved in Berlin.

Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say — https://x.com/CGTNEurope/status/2108123907991404552

Negotiations between the SPD, the Greens, and the Left Party stalled initially over a basic self-commitment regarding the fight against antisemitism. It took over four days of intense bargaining just to draft the pledge. Yet, the agreement proved immediately fragile.

Controversial figures within the Left Party, including Ferat Kocak, faced no disciplinary action or sanctions following the talks. Simultaneously, more than 120 party politicians and activists issued sharp public declarations opposing the self-commitment itself.

High-profile, moderate figures within the Left Party, such as Klaus Lederer and Andrej Hermlin, have exited the party in recent years. Both men described an organization fundamentally transformed following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacres that claimed more than 1,200 innocent Israeli lives, arguing the party had been co-opted by radical factions merging with Marxist sectarians.

Trading Conscience for Capital Control

By finalizing this coalition, the leadership of the Berlin SPD and Greens has abandoned its remaining political restraint. The partnership links the municipal center-left directly to a party maintaining ties with radical elements, Hamas supporters, and organized crime networks, drawing public praise from figures like Ibrahim Ibrahim and Issa Remmo.

The irony carries considerable weight. For years, leadership within the SPD and the Greens issued stern warnings against any form of political cooperation involving the Alternative for Germany (AfD), only to forge a governing path alongside factions facing severe accusations of unvarnished antisemitism.

Werner Graf of the Greens and Steffen Krach of the SPD now face an inevitable reckoning. In just three weeks, on November 9—the historical date commemorating the antisemitic pogroms of November 1938—these leaders will confront the reality of their coalition choices.

The moral standing to invoke the solemn pledge of “Never Again!” during Holocaust remembrance ceremonies has been permanently compromised by the political compromises struck in the capital.