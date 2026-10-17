Spotline to Showcase V-Assure AI Validation at Veeva Summit

Boston Summit Platinum Sponsorship Kicks Off Veeva Validation Automated Platform Showcase

Spotline Inc is set to attend the 2026 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston on October 20–21, 2026, where it will act as a Platinum Sponsor and showcase the V-Assure AI validation automation platform alongside the V-Assist digital assistant for user guidance within Veeva Vault.

Life sciences organizations managing frequent software updates must maintain validation records while supporting employees as technology changes across regulated business processes. As organizations expand their Veeva environments and introduce AI into operations, testing, documentation, and user training must keep pace while maintaining quality, compliance, and oversight.

V-Assure AI Targets Validation Cycle-Time Reductions in Regulated Environments

V-Assure AI is designed specifically for Veeva environments. This solution merges automated test execution, evidence collection, traceability, and validation reporting with AI-driven test creation and upkeep.

By connecting with Veeva Validation Management, the software brings automation into test building and running while upholding established validation governance frameworks. Its features span automated smoke, regression, and end-to-end testing, audit-ready reporting, capture of screenshots and evidence, and cross-application testing within Veeva.

The platform supports regulated operations across research and development, quality, regulatory affairs, clinical operations, and safety. Organizations using the platform in production have achieved validation cycle-time reductions of up to 40% to 50%, according to Spotline. Outcomes may vary depending on elements such as application configuration, validation scope, test reuse, and how extensively automation is applied.

Sid Sahoo, Chief Executive Officer of Spotline, noted that artificial intelligence was transforming both the software utilized by life sciences firms and the pace at which their digital systems developed. Furthermore, he emphasized that validation workflows must evolve through increased automation while keeping human oversight and accountability for risk-based choices intact.

Contextual User Guidance Connects Veeva Vault Users With Standard Operating Procedures

Spotline will also showcase V-Assist, a contextual user guidance assistant for Veeva Vault. Within their everyday routines, the software links staff members to training documentation, local work instructions, and company-specific standard operating procedures.

The assistant helps users follow established processes, improve operational compliance, and reduce the effort required to locate relevant guidance. Ensuring system modifications undergo testing prior to release and guiding staff on the correct usage of upgraded software are the twin challenges tackled by V-Assure AI and V-Assist.

The solutions are intended to support organizations seeking to scale AI and automation across regulated environments without compromising traceability or compliance requirements. Attendees can connect with the team and watch live demonstrations of both products during the Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston on October 20–21, 2026.