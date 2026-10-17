Kim Delaney Files to Dismiss Divorce and Restraining Order

Actress Kim Delaney, known for her role as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, has filed to dismiss her divorce proceedings and is back together with her third husband, James Morgan, following a restraining order and an airport arrest earlier this year.

The Reconciliation and Dismissal Details

Kim Delaney filed to dismiss her divorce from James Morgan after her attorney informed a judge that the couple had reconciled.

The legal move also included a request to dismiss the restraining order Delaney had previously been granted against Morgan in New Jersey.

The reconciliation follows a turbulent period that included Morgan’s July 20 arrest at Los Angeles International Airport following a verbal altercation on a flight from Detroit.

The Airport Arrest and Legal Turnaround

Months after seeking a restraining order against her husband, Army Wives star Kim Delaney is pulling the plug on their divorce proceedings, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The public drama began over the summer when James Morgan was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on July 20, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time.

Morgan and the 64-year-old actress allegedly got into a verbal altercation during a Delta flight from Detroit to Los Angeles, during which Morgan also reportedly clashed with a flight attendant. Delta stated at the time that the airline maintains zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior. Shortly after the incident, Delaney filed for a restraining order and initiated divorce proceedings. However, Delaney’s attorney recently informed a judge that the couple has reconciled, leading to the request to dismiss both the divorce and the restraining order.

A History of Domestic Incidents and Arrests

Morgan’s arrest at LAX is the latest in a series of volatile incidents for the couple since their marriage in 2022. In February, officers responded to a verbal disturbance near the couple’s Marina Del Rey home, resulting in Morgan being detained for obstructing or delaying a public officer, according to Page Six.

Prior to that, in March 2025, both Delaney and Morgan were arrested at their home after a heated argument turned physical, per Page Six. The General Hospital alum was reportedly charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was reportedly charged with misdemeanor battery. Morgan reportedly claimed Delaney tried to run him over with her car before their mutual arrest. No charges were ultimately filed against either party from that 2025 incident, as noted by TMZ.

Public Appearance Versus Private Reality

Despite the legal battles, multiple arrests, and a temporary restraining order granted in New Jersey, Delaney’s social media presence has frequently presented a different image. Instagram posts from the actress’s grid show the couple nuzzling together and enjoying meals, painting a picture of wedded bliss.

Photo: tmz.com

With her attorney moving to dismiss the divorce and drop the restraining order, the legal filings indicate the pair are attempting to move forward together. Whether this latest reconciliation marks a permanent turning point for the couple remains to be seen as the legal system processes the dismissal requests.

Date / Period Recorded Event 2022 Kim Delaney and James Morgan get married. March 2025 Delaney and Morgan both arrested following a physical altercation at their home. No charges filed. February Morgan detained near their Marina Del Rey home for obstructing or delaying a public officer. July 20 Morgan arrested at Los Angeles International Airport following a flight altercation. Delaney subsequently files for divorce and a restraining order.