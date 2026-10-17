Home » Health » What Is Sleep Efficiency? How to Calculate It and Improve Your Score

Sleep efficiency—the percentage of the time you spend asleep relative to the time you dedicate to sleep—tends to decrease from 89 to 79 percent in middle age (40 to 64), according to research.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Sleep Efficiency: The percentage of the time you spend asleep relative to the time you dedicate to sleep.

The percentage of the time you spend asleep relative to the time you dedicate to sleep. The Midlife Dip: Changes in sleep efficiency seem to occur in middle age (40 to 64).

Changes in sleep efficiency seem to occur in middle age (40 to 64). Mortality Risk: Sleep efficiency below 80 percent may increase a person’s mortality risk.

The Physiological Shift in Midlife Sleep Architecture

While human sleep patterns remain relatively stable from childhood through adolescence, adulthood introduces gradual disruptions in sleep architecture. Zachary Strumpf, MD, a pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine physician at University Hospitals, notes that sleep efficiency starts to decline in adulthood. Some research points to guys being hit hardest when they reach the fourth decade of life.

GM Sleep Family i have tried so many sleep trackers over the yearsevery single one showed me a score in the morning and left me to figure out the rest myselfyour sleep efficiency was 74% okay cool what do i actually do with that@sleepagotchi feels different because it… pic.twitter.com/1PXR6cJLem — https://x.com/RmTusar/status/2096480622009372788

People’s sleep efficiency score tend to decrease from 89 to 79 percent. An 18.6 percent decline in sleep efficiency has been documented between the ages of 40 and 100.

Evaluating Metrics and Calculating Sleep Efficiency

However, clinicians caution that a higher sleep efficiency is not the only thing to target for restful sleep. You also need a good sleep duration, meaning getting enough total sleep, ideally at least seven hours.

Sleep Efficiency Score Clinical Interpretation Primary Risk Factors 85% – 90%+ Little trouble falling and staying asleep Adequate sleep duration Below 80% Poor sleep efficiency Midlife onset (age 40+), pain, sleep medication use, bad dreams

Optimizing Hygiene and Mitigating Sleep Disruption

Experts emphasize that sleep hygiene is the set of practices that are conducive to good sleep. Recommended interventions include maintaining a regular sleep schedule—that is, going to bed and waking up at the same times daily, getting seven to nine hours of sleep a night, avoiding caffeine late in the day, going alcohol-free three to four hours before bedtime, avoiding TV or scrolling your phone an hour prior to sleep, cutting out napping, and spending less time in bed when you’re not ready to fall asleep.

Nevertheless, persistent disruptions require clinical evaluation.