Anthony Loke: Foreigners cannot be barred from buses

Transport Minister Anthony Loke rejected calls to bar foreign nationals from Rapid KL and Rapid Penang services on October 17, 2026, telling reporters in George Town that public transport networks cannot implement blanket exclusions based on nationality.

Addressing Misconduct Without Blanket Bans

The transport minister addressed the issue following a series of public complaints and social media debates regarding alleged passenger misconduct on public transit. Online conversations picked up momentum after a Threads post claimed a refugee child urinated near a Rapid KL bus prior to boarding, followed by the mother sitting on the vehicle’s floor to change the child’s garments. The account stated that other passengers wanted the driver to ask the pair to leave, but claimed no intervention occurred.

These incidents prompted some commuters to call for bus drivers to be empowered to refuse boarding or order passengers to disembark over unruly behavior. Loke rejected the notion of barring foreigners entirely, describing it as an impossible proposal for an open country. Instead, he emphasized that enforcement efforts must target individual actions rather than a passenger’s background or nationality.

We are not an isolated country. How can we prohibit foreigners from taking the bus? That is an impossible proposal, Loke said. He added that auxiliary police can intervene against unruly passengers, and bus drivers can take appropriate action and refer offenders to the police when necessary.

Penang Electric Bus Rollout and Fleet Targets

The transport minister issued these remarks while launching Rapid Penang’s first 15 electric buses at the depot in Weld Quay, marking the official start of the state’s transition to a greener fleet. The initial tranche includes fourteen 8.25-meter compact buses and one standard 12-meter bus designed to navigate narrower roads and densely populated areas across the island.

Photo: Malay Mail

This deployment represents a segment of a wider RM200 million acquisition initiative encompassing 250 electric vehicles divided between Penang and the Klang Valley, consisting of 175 assigned to Rapid KL and 75 designated for Rapid Penang. Fleet operator Rapid Bus had already received 52 electric buses out of this initial tranche as of October 13, divided into 37 for Rapid KL and 15 for Rapid Penang.

Delivery Stage Rapid KL Allocation Rapid Penang Allocation Target Completion Stage One 110 buses 40 buses December 31, 2026 Stage Two 65 buses 35 buses March 2027

Deliveries for the first stage began in June and are scheduled to conclude by December 31, 2026. The second stage will bring the total fleet to 75 buses in Penang by March 2027. Prasarana Malaysia Berhad plans to introduce a total of 1,600 electric buses in phases between 2026 and 2031.

Infrastructure Readiness and Pedestrian Safety

Supporting the transition requires extensive charging infrastructure. 150 charging units have already been installed across nine depots, including three facilities in Penang, to support the first delivery stage. Another 100 charging units are planned across six depots for the second stage.

Photo: Malaysiakini

At the launch event, Loke also noted potential safety concerns tied to the new vehicles, specifically warning that the quieter electric engines create a risk of pedestrians failing to hear approaching buses. He called upon city councils, urban planning bodies, and municipal authorities to revise pedestrian safety protocols and traffic control strategies accordingly, with a specific focus on crosswalks.