GTA 6 Trailer Sparks Cyberleek Warning Theories

Green Sports Car in Leonida Sparks Theories of a Direct Warning to Cyberleek

A ninety-second launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI released by Rockstar Games features a green sports car fleeing police on Leonida streets at the forty-six-second mark, prompting fans to speculate that the vehicle represents notorious leaker Cyberleek while the pursuing cruisers symbolize developer Rockstar Games closing in, GANK 電玩誌 reported.

The upcoming title is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with pre-order customers expected to begin pre-loading on November 12, as reported by Yahoo股市 and 樂聯網. The software footprint for the development build has reportedly surpassed 200GB, threatening to test the internal storage capacity of next-generation consoles.

Community reaction to the trailer detail split rapidly across social platforms. A Reddit user identified as Fine-Letterhead6521 shared a screenshot of the sequence with the assertion that the moment served as an intentional signal from the studio, generating over 2,500 upvotes and 443 comments in less than 24 hours. Other users dismissed the speculation as an overreach, while supporters like Cosmoo006 argued that the Grand Theft Auto universe frequently incorporates meta-commentary and external references.

Extortion Threats Tied to Solana Meme Coin Speculation

The speculation follows an ultimatum issued by an anonymous leaker operating under the alias Cyberleek, who demanded that Take-Two Interactive release an official physical edition of the game and issue a public apology or face the public release of the complete story mode, as detailed by 樂聯網. Cyberleek tied the leak directly to a Solana-based meme coin named CYBERLEEK, promising to publish the game build if the token reached a market capitalization of $30,000,000.

Photo: 樂聯網

The cryptocurrency experienced intense volatility following the threat. TradingView data cited by 樂聯網 showed the market capitalization climbing to approximately $5,950,000 by Sunday, October 11, representing a 273 percent jump over a twenty-four-hour window and a 1,100 percent gain across the preceding month. Daily trading volume reached $20,800,000.

Blockchain risk intelligence scanning tools including Rugcheck.xyz warned that the token creator retained administrative privileges capable of altering contract parameters, disabling sales, adjusting transaction fees, and minting additional supply. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have not publicly addressed Cyberleek’s demands or confirmed whether the leaked development assets in the leaker’s possession represent an authentic build of the game.

Storage Constraints and Next-Generation Hardware Challenges

The 200GB development build size reported by Notebookcheck and highlighted by Yahoo股市 underscores the sheer scale of the Leonida open world, which is rumored to span twice the geographic area of Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V . By comparison, the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto V occupies roughly 95GB, while the PC edition requires 105GB.

Photo: Yahoo股市

While unoptimized development builds routinely carry debugging tools, uncompressed audio assets, and raw textures that do not appear in retail releases, the sheer volume of data highlights the storage pressure facing players on standard consoles. Major software releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops have similarly breached the 200GB threshold, forcing hardware owners to rely on internal NVMe SSD expansion slots or external storage solutions.

Take-Two Interactive has previously pursued legal and investigative avenues to identify the source of major security breaches, issuing subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord to track down individuals involved in prior code and footage leaks. Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two has verified the authenticity of the alleged 200GB build, leaving the status of the leaked files and the validity of the green sports car theory entirely unconfirmed by official channels.