Mfana Jones Hlophe Dies at 55 After Diabetes Battle

Veteran South African actor, singer, and dancer Mfana Jones Hlophe died at age 55 on October 7, 2026, after a longstanding battle with Type 1 diabetes. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, cultural bodies, and fans across the country’s entertainment industry.

The Final Hours at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The celebrated performer died on Wednesday night, 7 October 2026, at the age of 55, following years of managing health complications from Type 1 diabetes. His brother, Bonani Mambi, recounted that the actor had been living with the condition for several years, occasionally experiencing episodes that left him unable to move without assistance.

On the night of his death, Hlophe was home alone when his condition deteriorated. His partner discovered him in a poor state upon returning from work. According to reporting detailed by TV With Thinus, she attempted to stabilize his sugar levels by fetching Coca-Cola for him, but the remedy brought no relief. She then arranged an e-hailing vehicle to transport him to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Four Decades on Stage and Screen

Born Thembinkosi Phillip Hlophe on 29 April 1971 in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, the performer built a career spanning nearly forty years across television, theatre, film, and music. He initially stepped into the spotlight through church performances, where early signs of his storytelling gifts and flair for performing first surfaced. The Ekuphileni Evangelical Church helped foster his gifts before he gained further instruction at the Pietermaritzburg Lay Ecumenical Centre.

Photo: citizen.co.za

Seeking to refine his craft, Hlophe subsequently undertook studies at Gibson Kente’s School of Arts alongside the Mbongeni Ngema School of Art in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Furthermore, he acquired puppet-handling techniques via the African Research and Educational Puppetry Programme, expanding his broad repertoire of creative skills.

Photo: The South African

Hlophe achieved widespread recognition for his stage work, joining the second company of the internationally touring production Sarafina! in 1989, and further expanding his reputation through its 1992 international film adaptation. His theatrical résumé also included roles in Ipi Ntombi, Gumboots, and Woza Albert!, carrying South African performing arts to international audiences.

On television, he became a familiar household presence. In 2026, he returned to screens as Bra Nimz—also known as Nimrod—in Generations: The Legacy, to which he had returned in December 2025, alongside a role as Uncle Mkhize in the Mzansi Magic telenovela KwaBaba.

Industry Tributes and Memorial Services

Following news of his passing, colleagues and industry organizations shared tributes honoring his mentorship and cultural impact. Media personality Zola Hashatsi shared the news on social media, writing that Hlophe practically raised us through his dedication to the arts, while fellow actor Nimrod Nkosi also paid tribute, remembering their time working together on Generations: The Legacy.

On behalf of the producers, cast and crew, we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Mr Mfana Jones Hlophe. We would like to send our condolences to the family. We hold you close in our thoughts during this painful time. Generations: The Legacy production team, via X

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) also issued a statement extending condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the legendary actor. Enjay Productions noted that his passion for the arts and the people around him will always live on.

Zola Hashatsi announced that a memorial service for the late actor was scheduled for Wednesday, 14 October 2026, at The Main Theatre inside the Market Theatre, running from 13:00 to 16:00. His family also made arrangements to lay him to rest in Durban, where his parents are buried.