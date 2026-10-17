Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ruling party suffered a sharp electoral defeat in the second round of the Czech Senate elections, failing to secure a single seat and dealing a major blow to his governing coalition.

Opposition forces capitalized on voter dissatisfaction to dominate the ballot. The Mayors and Independents, alongside the Mayors for the Liberec Region, secured ten of their fourteen candidates in the upper chamber of parliament, two of whom won in the first round held on Oct. 9–10, 2026. The Civic Democratic Party also posted strong results by winning seven Senate seats. In contrast, Babiš’s ANO party was shut out entirely, and the Pirates party failed to win any representation.

Anticipating the rebuff at the ballot box, Babiš warned his supporters ahead of the vote that “everyone will unite against us.” Voter turnout for the decisive second round reached a quarter of the electorate before polling stations closed.

Coalition Realities and Foreign Policy Shifts

Babiš formed a coalition government following the October 2025 elections, with two far-right parties: Freedom and Direct Democracy and Motorists for Themselves. While stopping short of drastic measures, the administration initiated a step-by-step approach to erode the country, shifting away from European Union policies and halting support for Ukraine while aligning with the political trajectory of Hungary and Slovakia.

The foreign policy realignment drew sharp domestic criticism. Last February, Civic Democratic Party deputy chairman Alexandr Vondra warned that the cabinet’s rhetoric and its refusal to guarantee economic aid to Ukraine risked damaging the country’s defense capabilities and international standing. Legislative battles also flared over domestic governance, including a proposed law on non-profit organizations modeled after Russian legislation, as well as plans to restructure public broadcaster funding by shifting financing directly to the state budget.

Reactions to the Senate Debacle

Opposition figures seized on the election outcome as a clear referendum on the government’s performance. Danuše Nerudová, a Member of the European Parliament representing the STAN party, posted a harsh critique on X:

“Andreji Babiši, this is another message from the voters and a total debacle for ANO. Your unfulfilled promises, blaming others, constant scandals, and shame simply aren’t enough. People aren’t living better, and they’ve had enough of your government!”

Meanwhile, KDU–ČSL chairman Jan Grolich emphasized the strength of the opposition coalition during victory celebrations. “The opposition clearly won; it showed that it can negotiate. The campaign is not over; it will last three years,” Grolich said.

Legislative Balance and Ongoing Political Fallout

The Senate outcome does not immediately dissolve the lower house-backed government, but it hands the opposition a formidable institutional anchor to challenge future legislation and executive appointments. With opposition parties controlling significant leverage in the upper chamber, the political friction between Prague’s executive branch and parliamentary checks is set to intensify.

Political analysts and party leaders are now turning their attention toward the long-term legislative calendar, watching how the governing coalition responds to its legislative roadblocks and whether public pressure will force a softening of its controversial foreign and domestic policies.