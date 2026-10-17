Ligue 1 Multiplex: Lille Held by Brest While Lens Wins at Troyes

Lille fell short of reclaiming the solo Ligue 1 summit on Saturday night, held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by a resilient Brest side at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium, Le Figaro reported. While the northern heavyweights struggled to break down a stubborn defensive block, RC Lens capitalized on the slip-up with a polished 3-1 away victory over Troyes, climbing to seventh place in the domestic standings.

Lille Stumbles as Brest Holds Firm in a Frantic Second Half

Davide Ancelotti’s men dominated possession and camped in the Brest half for long stretches, yet they looked distinctly out of sorts during a scrappy opening 45 minutes. Brest struck first against the run of play just six minutes in when Mama Baldé capitalized on a fortunate deflection from a Gautier Lloris strike to beat goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

𝐏𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝑻𝒓𝒐𝒚𝒆𝒔 💪Portés par la puissance du parcage (et du contre-parcage) artésien et auteurs d'une partie sérieuse, les Sang et Or dominent leur adversaire du soir et enchaînent un second succès en @Ligue1 ! 👏@estac_officiel 𝟏-𝟑 RC Lens#ESTACRCL pic.twitter.com/z2TRLykope — https://x.com/RCLens/status/2111559069047648296

The home side eventually found a breakthrough after the interval when Ethan Mbappé used his pace down the right flank to draw a foul from Bradley Locko inside the area. Olivier Giroud stepped up in the 64th minute, firing a penalty into the top right corner past Egil Selvik despite slipping slightly during his execution.

Despite waves of late pressure from Lille, Brest refused to break. The visitors held on through four minutes of stoppage time to secure a precious point on the road.

Lens Seizes Momentum in Champagne Country

While Lille faltered in the north, Lens engineered a disciplined display to dispatch Troyes 3-1 and bounce back from their midweek UEFA Champions League setback. The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute when a corner from Thauvin deflected off Mouhamed Diop for an unfortunate own goal.

Troyes fought back through Timothée Nkada, who leveled the score in the 27th minute by driving a powerful effort past Robin Risser at the near post. However, Lens restored their advantage just before halftime when Thauvin picked out Odsonne Édouard with a precise pass, allowing the forward to slot home his maiden Ligue 1 goal.

Lens effectively sealed the contest in the 55th minute through a clinical counter-attack.

Tactical Shifts and Squad Management Shape the Multiplex

The evening underscored the fine margins governing the French top flight as autumn fixtures pile up. Troyes posed persistent threats through Renaud Ripart and relentless high pressing, but lacked the clinical edge required to overturn the deficit.

⌚️ 90’ | ⏹️ 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐧𝐮𝐥 𝐚̀ 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞.Les Ty-Zefs ramènent un point de leur déplacement dans le Nord, après avoir ouvert le score en première période avant de concéder l’égalisation sur penalty.1️⃣-1️⃣ #LOSCSB29 pic.twitter.com/ViQtdrQUPN — https://x.com/SB29/status/2111557258916327906

Lens manager Cahuzac utilized his bench strategically in the second half, resting captain Florian Thauvin in the 66th minute alongside Odsonne Édouard. Meanwhile, Lille’s failure to convert territorial dominance into goals leaves them chasing Paris Saint-Germain, who had earlier claimed a comeback win away at Strasbourg.