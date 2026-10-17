Miguel Parra Hernandez Hospitalized After ICE Vehicle Incident

A federal immigration enforcement operation in Houston left a 48-year-old construction worker with severe leg fractures after an agent rammed him with a vehicle based on a target file for a suspect who relatives state died years ago. Miguel Parra Hernandez, a Mexican national working in Texas, remains hospitalized and requires reconstructive ankle surgery following the October 10 incident, according to the immigration advocacy organization FIEL.

The episode has intensified public scrutiny surrounding ICE arrest, detention, and deportation tactics during the second Trump presidency. Representatives from Immigration and Customs Enforcement initially asserted that personnel observed their target, identified as Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, boarding a vehicle alongside Parra Hernandez.

That official narrative crumbled when local prosecutors examined the case. Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, stated that Mendoza-Cervantes was not inside the vehicle during the encounter. ICE officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding the discrepancy.

Disputed Evidence and Documentation of a Prior Death

Advocacy leaders have forcefully condemned the federal agency’s initial justification. Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, dismissed the federal account during a news conference, stating that agents must have developed an impossible ability to see the deceased.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Texas man run over by ICEMiguel Parra-Hernandez suffered serious hip and leg injuries after being struck by an ICE vehicle in Houston. His representatives state he has never met the person agents were allegedly chasing. The 48-year-old man remains in ICE… pic.twitter.com/JVlaoBYDKD — https://x.com/newsglobeorg/status/2110042489063108680

Documentation provided by the family of the purported target revealed a starkly different reality. While ICE released a photograph of a man they claimed was Mendoza-Cervantes, relatives identified him as Jose Hector Jimenez, an individual who died years earlier while attempting to re-enter the United States. Jamie Jimenez, the man’s daughter, provided a death certificate issued by the Mexican government to investigators, which Andres Rendon confirmed.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare is currently weighing criminal charges against the federal officer who operated the vehicle. Teare noted that local surveillance footage contradicts official claims that Parra Hernandez stepped in front of the vehicle.

The video recording captures a black SUV accelerating across a median toward a fleeing individual. While an intervening vehicle blocks the exact moment of impact, the footage shows the SUV inches away from the running man before he is subsequently seen lying on the ground.

Political Fallout and Institutional Scrutiny

Federal lawmakers have stepped into the controversy, demanding accountability for operational protocols. US Representative Sylvia Garcia, a Democrat representing Houston, issued a statement questioning how enforcement missions are authorized.

“If ICE was pursuing a man who died years ago, it raises serious questions about how these operations are being carried out and whether agents are even verifying who they’re looking for before putting people’s lives at risk,” Garcia stated. “It’s outrageous – but frankly, not surprising.”

The incident unfolds against a backdrop of rising fatalities during federal immigration enforcement actions. More than 30 individuals have died during interactions with immigration officials since the start of 2026.

Legal counsel representing Parra Hernandez noted that her client is dealing with severe emotional distress in federal custody, particularly after realizing he was injured in a botched operation. Kim Bruno, the attorney, emphasized that the tragedy should never have occurred.

Meanwhile, family members and advocates are pushing for immediate changes. Roberto Parra, the victim’s brother, described their daily routine working construction side by side, stating he simply wants his brother treated with fundamental humanity. FIEL is actively petitioning for Parra Hernandez’s release from custody prior to any transfer to a federal detention facility, while Nidia Delfín, sister of another detained occupant in the enforcement vehicle, requested her brother’s release so he can testify as a primary witness.