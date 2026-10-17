Leaked Footage Reveals Canceled Assassin’s Creed Destiny

Leaked prototype footage reveals a canceled, console-bound Assassin’s Creed game set in Qin Dynasty China. Developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group under the working title Assassin’s Creed Destiny, the project was scrapped following an early 2025 restructuring, leaving Assassin’s Creed Jade as the franchise’s remaining Chinese setting.

A previously unannounced mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has surfaced through leaked developer portfolios and gameplay footage. Known by the working title Assassin’s Creed Destiny, the canceled project was being built for PC and modern consoles as a co-production between Ubisoft and Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group, according to leaked material published by MP1st.

Qin Dynasty Setting and the 206 BCE Timeline

While Ubisoft’s mobile-focused Assassin’s Creed Jade is set in 215 BCE during the Qin Dynasty, Destiny took place a few years later in 206 BCE, right around the time the Qin Dynasty gave way to the Han Dynasty following a brutal civil war. The setting placed players in the middle of a historical transition, with the narrative likely focusing on Liu Bang’s rise to power as the dynasty collapsed.

New "Assassin's Creed Destiny" game set in China is rumored to have been cancelled!🔵 Developed by TiMi Studio Group / Tencent (same as AC Jade) and presumed to have been scrapped in 2025-2026🔵 Set in 206 BCE, 9 years after AC Jade🔸 Footage shows a female assassin having… pic.twitter.com/2UFYG1m1Nz — https://x.com/AccessTheAnimus/status/2110851528261029928

The leaked prototype material, which originates largely from a February 2025 build, centers on a female protagonist. In the primary mission captured in the footage, she attempts to track down a mysterious artifact inside a sacred palace while warlord Xiang Yu and his troops besiege the grounds. Early greybox and in-development assets also show a potential boss fight against Xiang Yu himself, alongside franchise staples like stealth kills, castle wall scaling, and a traditional leap of faith.

Unique Combat Mechanics and Umbrella Weapons

Footage from the project showcases several distinctive combat assets that set the title apart from recent series entries. Developers built a unique spinning weapon designed to resemble an ornate umbrella, complete with ink-brush-style ability icons, a health bar, and a yin-yang emblem integrated into the user interface.

Photo: GamingBolt

Additional video clips show a male character performing parkour takedowns, suggesting the team may have explored a gender choice or dual protagonist setup similar to other franchise titles. Close-up asset tests also highlighted detailed weapon designs, ranging from the protagonist’s spinning umbrella to enemy equipment like Xiang Yu’s imposing halberd.

TiMi Studio Restructuring and Project Cancellations

The project’s abrupt end followed a major corporate pivot. In January 2025, TiMi Studio Group announced a restructuring that split the developer into four separate teams, and Destiny was canceled shortly thereafter. The decision arrived after a broader shift at Tencent in 2024, where reporting indicated the conglomerate was moving away from lower-margin Western franchises to reallocate resources toward domestic Chinese releases and casual party games.

Photo: Engadget

Destiny was not the only casualty of the internal shakeup. TiMi also scrapped a Greek mythology action game called Athena and shut down its Montreal branch this February, ending development on an open-world cyberpunk project called Invictus directed by franchise veteran Ashraf Ismail.

Future of the Franchise in China

Although Destiny remains confined to the development graveyard, Ubisoft’s other collaboration with Tencent’s publishing arm continues to move forward. Assassin’s Creed Jade is still in development for iOS and Android devices, though it has faced delays since its initial 2022 announcement and does not yet have a confirmed release date. Franchise head Jean Guesdon recently confirmed that Jade will feature co-op gameplay.

A Canceled Assassin's Creed Game Leaked… Here's What We Lost.

While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward. Jean Guesdon, Assassin’s Creed Head of Content, via Videogameschronicle

Neither Ubisoft nor Tencent has officially commented on the leaked Destiny footage, leaving players to wonder if any mechanics from the canceled console project will eventually find their way into the upcoming mobile release or future franchise entries.