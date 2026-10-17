Gabriella Cilmi Returns With New Album Pure Love After 13 Years

At age 16, Gabriella Cilmi released the hit “Sweet About Me,” before spending years making music in London. Now 34, the singer from Dandenong, Melbourne, is releasing a record titled Pure Love.

What You Need to Know About Gabriella Cilmi’s Return

The Record: Pure Love is Cilmi’s first album release in 13 years, described as a “rock ‘n’ soul” record.

Pure Love is Cilmi’s first album release in 13 years, described as a “rock ‘n’ soul” record. The Turning Point: After winning six ARIA Awards in one night in 2008 at age 17, Cilmi spent 15 years living in London, making music independently with her brother.

After winning six ARIA Awards in one night in 2008 at age 17, Cilmi spent 15 years living in London, making music independently with her brother. The Live Schedule: Cilmi is back in Australia celebrating the release of Pure Love with a string of intimate shows across Melbourne, Sydney, the Central Coast and throughout Victoria until October 24.

Leaving the Whirlwind Behind

Back in 2008, Cilmi released her debut album Lessons to Be Learned, which became platinum-certified. “It was a whirlwind time, a bit of a dream sequence,” Cilmi reflected to Nine. “I just remember feeling really overwhelmed by it all and never expecting it.”

Following her breakout success, her second album Ten became a pop-dance record. The shift included a cover of men’s magazine FHM at the age of 18, a moment she identifies as a wobble point. “There was this fear and expectation that whatever comes next has to do great, and it was the classic case of ‘girl turns 18’ and everything becomes almost over sexualised,” she noted.

Finding Solace in London and Independent Creativity

Cilmi moved to London where she would live for the next 15 years. She joined a band with her brother and made music independently. This period allowed her to process her past and develop an adult sound, described as “raw, grounded and inspired by soul and live music”.

The breakthrough for her current musical direction arrived when her partner showed her video footage of her 12-year-old self singing to The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” That moment unlocked the record for her, as she wanted to make a record that she would be really proud of.

Milestone Details Year Global Breakthrough Release of “Sweet About Me” and platinum debut album 2008 ARIA Awards Sweep Won six ARIA awards in one night at age 17 2008 London Relocation Period of living in London and making music independently N/A

A New Musical Trajectory on Australian Stages

Describing her single “What We Do” as messy and different to the rest of the record, Cilmi embraces the imperfections. Her current tour brings her compositions to venues across Melbourne, Sydney, the Central Coast and throughout Victoria.

“There’s nothing like being back home,” she shared. “I feel like I’m on a different trajectory now. I’m happy.”