Charlie Vickers, who portrays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, recently asserted in a Guardian column that Tom Cruise used oxygen beforehand during freediving.

The Critical Takeaways for Industry Watchers

Charlie Vickers argues in a recent Guardian piece that Tom Cruise utilized supplemental oxygen prior to freediving for films.

The commentary emerges as season three of the Tolkien adaptation continues.

Unpacking the Freediving Claims on the Guardian Platform

In the published piece for The Guardian, Vickers details various aspects of his career and personal life, ranging from early theatrical endeavors to playing Sauron. The conversation shifts toward physical endurance when the discussion turns to underwater stunts and athletic thresholds.

When asked about a hypothetical underwater competition, Vickers tells The Guardian that Cruise would likely prevail due to differing preparation methods. Vickers states that while he can reach a four-minute mark on normal air, productions like Mission: Impossible or Avatar involve breathing oxygen through a mask beforehand to saturate the blood.

“That’s the headline,” Vickers remarks in the piece, characterizing the use of pre-dive oxygen as a distinct methodological variance in breath-hold execution.

Tracing the Background of Middle-earth’s Antagonist

Beyond the underwater commentary, the Guardian interview outlines Vickers’ path to the fantasy project. Before playing Sauron, the performer navigated Australian rules football, early rock bands in year six named No Name Yet, and an amateur production of Fawlty Towers staged inside a circus tent during winter.

The profile also touches on his casting in the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, where he interprets a character defined by an absolute disregard for the wellbeing of others. Vickers notes that his physical portrayal involves anatomical traits, observing that his deep-set eyes contribute to the character’s intense visual presence on screen.

Production Status of The Rings of Power Season Three

The Guardian column arrives as The Rings of Power continues. Vickers’ remarks regarding athletic comparisons highlight the intersection between traditional actor physical training and high-end blockbuster stunt work.