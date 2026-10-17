CM Adhikari announces Rs 25 lakh after Kolkata stampede

At least 19 people died and 25 others sustained injuries on Saturday evening during a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, triggered by a crowd surge amid rain on Maha Saptami. Families of the deceased will receive a government job and Rs 25 lakh each from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also promised complete medical treatment and Rs 5 lakh for every surviving injured person.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 19:40 hrs at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) puja pandal within the Girish Park Police Station area, according to a Kolkata Police statement. Witnesses and organizers reported that a brief downpour prompted revellers waiting outside to rush forward for shelter while those inside struggled to exit, causing individuals to tumble over a makeshift staircase.

The Anatomy of a Tragedy at Chorbagan

The pandal on Muktaram Babu Street featured a narrow approach lane and an public exit ranging between 10 and 30 feet wide. When rain began to fall on the seventh day of the festival, revellers outside pushed inward while trapped visitors tried to force their way out, leading to an incident believed to have happened in a span of five to seven minutes.

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At least 18 people, including 13 women and a child, initially died, with the death toll reaching 19 as victims were taken to the Medical College and Hospital. Police and rescue teams deployed reinforcements from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, and DMG team, though some visitors claimed that adjoining lanes were blocked and local residents led the initial rescue efforts.

Official Investigation and Accountability

Chief Minister Adhikari stated that the state government will seek the intervention of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to establish a fact-finding committee incorporating special task force (STF) and forensic teams.

Photo: NDTV

“Nobody will be spared.”

Adhikari stated, pointing out that a public statement issued by the local community Durga Puja organizers had triggered a sudden rush among the crowd. Officials of the organising club, private security guards and personnel on duty were detained for questioning.

In response to the disaster, Union Home Minister Amit Shah deferred his political events scheduled for Sunday, while President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued statements expressing condolences.

Relief Efforts and Political Fallout

Adding to the state administration’s financial relief, Prime Minister Modi announced that families of each deceased individual will receive an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, alongside Rs 50,000 for every injured person. The PMO also requested a report from the Chief Secretary, which has been submitted.

Adhikari stated that the families who had met him had expressed faith in the state government. To assist affected citizens, the state government launched a toll-free helpline—1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310—to provide information related to the stampede.