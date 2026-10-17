Timoci Tavatavanawai starts for All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup clash

Ahead of the Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney, 1News sports presenter Andrew Saville previewed a major tactical shake-up for the All Blacks. Following Jordie Barrett’s late withdrawal due to a tight calf, Timoci Tavatavanawai earned a start in the midfield, bringing direct physical intent against the Wallabies.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Timoci Tavatavanawai shifts to start Bledisloe 2 in Sydney, giving him the opportunity from kick-off to prove his worth on a firm surface.

Jordie Barrett’s late ruling out due to a tight calf forces structural changes as Timoci Tavatavanawai now starts Bledisloe 2.

Unceremoniously axed by Rugby Australia just before the 2023 World Cup, Dave Rennie is coaching back in Oz for the first time since then.

Tavatavanawai Gets His Shot on a Fast Track

The late scratch of Jordie Barrett forced a significant personnel reshuffle for the All Blacks heading into Bledisloe 2. With a tight calf ruling out the dependable midfielder, the door swung wide open for Timoci Tavatavanawai. Affectionately known as Big Jim, the stocky, bowling-ball runner shifts from an impact bench role straight into the starting XV. 1News reported that Sydney turned on a dry, firm surface following a soggy week of preparation, setting the stage for Tavatavanawai to test the Wallabies’ defensive line-speed and breakdown integrity.

So tell me in your honest opinion, how Du'Plessis Kirifi and Timoci Tavatavanawai earns a permanent place in this All blacks 23. What do they need to do this weekend for that ? 👀 #Allblacks #Wallabies #Bledisloe #Rugby #NZLvAUS 🇳🇿🇦🇺 — https://x.com/ChalynRugby/status/2110650206882840871

The physical mandate for Tavatavanawai is straightforward: steamroll the midfield channels and generate quick recycle ball at the ruck. Paired with a 4pm local kick-off time, the dry turf favors an expansive, high-tempo attacking shape from the visiting backline.

Dave Rennie’s Return to Sydney Brings Added Edge

Beneath the tactical adjustments lies a compelling narrative involving Dave Rennie. Axed by Rugby Australia just before the 2023 World Cup, Rennie is back coaching in Australia for the first time since that dismissal. 1News noted that observers across the rugby landscape still express bewilderment at how abruptly Rugby Australia pulled the rug from under him.

Following last week’s big win in Auckland, another similar performance and scoreline would please the new All Blacks coach no end.

Cross-Code Collaboration and Trans-Tasman Fixture Crunch

The week in Sydney offered a rare glimpse into cross-code innovation. NRL coaches Cameron Ciraldo and Jason Ryles observed All Blacks training sessions, while union stars engaged in tactical discussions with league counterparts like Kalyn Ponga and Jahrome Hughes. This openness echoes a historical precedent set in the mid-80s by Sir Graham Lowe and Sir Brian Lochore, who broke traditional code barriers despite administrative resistance.

Meanwhile, domestic rugby delivered drama closer to home. Northland secured a stunning win over Otago, punching their ticket to their first-ever top-tier NPC final. Loosehead prop Simon Parker and proud father and scrum coach Jason Ryan watched the drama unfold. With Ryan’s former side, Canterbury, hosting Taranaki in the alternate semi-final, the stage is set for either a Cantabrian title defense or historic scenes in Whangarei over Labour Day Monday.

Fixture / Event Key Personnel / Focus Stakes & Context Bledisloe Cup Test 2 Timoci Tavatavanawai, Dave Rennie First start for Tavatavanawai following Jordie Barrett’s calf injury; Rennie’s coaching return to Sydney. NPC Semi-Final Northland Taniwha, Simon Parker, Jason Ryan Northland advances to their first-ever top-tier NPC final. Rugby League World Cup Opener Kalyn Ponga, Reece Walsh Ponga suffers a broken arm after an electric opening display.