Ward 86 Study Evaluates Cabotegravir and Lenacapavir HIV Switch Strategy

New findings out of San Francisco point to an unusual off-label switch strategy involving long-acting cabotegravir plus lenacapavir, a pair of injectables rarely co-prescribed for HIV treatment.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was studied: Researchers reviewed medical records at the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital to see how patients fared when prescribed an off-label combination of the long-acting injectables cabotegravir and lenacapavir.

Researchers reviewed medical records at the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital to see how patients fared when prescribed an off-label combination of the long-acting injectables cabotegravir and lenacapavir. Why it matters: Currently, the U.S. has only one approved complete long-acting antiretroviral regimen for HIV treatment, which combines cabotegravir and rilpivirine. Exploring alternative injectable pairings helps expand options for patients who struggle with daily oral regimens.

Currently, the U.S. has only one approved complete long-acting antiretroviral regimen for HIV treatment, which combines cabotegravir and rilpivirine. Exploring alternative injectable pairings helps expand options for patients who struggle with daily oral regimens. What the data tracked: The retrospective case series evaluated viral suppression—defined as an HIV RNA level below 200 copies/mL—alongside adverse effects during follow-up.

Evaluating Off-Label Injectables at Ward 86

The retrospective case series conducted at the Ward 86 HIV Clinic reviewed electronic medical records for people receiving long-acting lenacapavir with cabotegravir, with or without rilpivirine. Patient inclusion spanned from March 2023 to May 2025. Follow-up for the cohort extended through November 2025, supported by clinician verification of the clinical data.

Benjamin Young, M.D., Ph.D., noted in expert analysis that while the U.S. currently relies on cabotegravir and rilpivirine as the sole complete long-acting antiretroviral regimen, these new findings give clinicians reason to consider alternative pairings.

Phase 3b CROWN Study Results in Viremic Populations

Top-line findings from the phase 3b CROWN trial were released in related clinical trial developments, assessing the combination of long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine among adults and adolescents who had detectable HIV-1 levels despite ongoing oral antiretroviral therapy (ART). The open-label trial, tracked under ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT06694805, included 326 viremic patients.

Individuals taking part in the study were randomly allocated either to maintain their daily oral ART regimen or to receive intramuscular injections of long-acting cabotegravir plus rilpivirine given 6 times annually. The primary endpoint was virologic suppression.

Study / Evaluation Setting & Design Regimen Focus Ward 86 Case Series Retrospective electronic medical record review (San Francisco General Hospital) Cabotegravir plus lenacapavir (with or without rilpivirine) CROWN Study (NCT06694805) Phase 3b open-label trial across 326 viremic patients Cabotegravir plus rilpivirine vs. daily oral ART

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients considering changes to their antiretroviral therapy regimens must consult their primary infectious disease specialist or clinical care team. Off-label prescribing decisions require rigorous individual assessment of viral load history, resistance testing, potential drug-drug interactions, and adverse effect profiles. Anyone experiencing unexpected symptoms, rising viral loads, or injection-site complications should contact their healthcare provider immediately rather than altering dosing schedules independently.

Photo: Infectious Disease Advisor

References

TheBodyPro — Expert analysis by Benjamin Young, M.D., Ph.D.

ClinicalTrials.gov — Identifier: NCT06694805

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or treatment changes.