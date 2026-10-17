Billy Loughnane Crowned Britain’s Youngest Champion Jockey Since 1923

Ireland’s Billy Loughnane was crowned Britain’s champion jockey at Ascot on Saturday, making the 20-year-old the youngest rider to win the title in more than a century, Reuters reported.

Loughnane secured the crown by defeating fellow Irishman and five-time champion Oisin Murphy, 31. This milestone makes Loughnane the youngest rider to claim the title since Charlie Elliott in 1923.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Title Futures: With Loughnane confirming he is “not squashing the idea of going for the championship again” in 2027, betting markets open early on his potential to build a multi-year dominance.

Ascot Triumph and Historic Chasing

The newly crowned champion reflected on his meteoric rise during a Great British Racing media call, acknowledging the sheer scale of his trajectory. “Nearly four years ago when I was going up to Newcastle for my first ride, my aim then was just to have a few winners really,” Loughnane said. “If anyone had said that day that four years later I’d be where I am now I’d have said they were absolutely crazy.”

Billy ‘The Kid’ Loughnane, the youngest champion jockey for 102 years! 💛What a season it has been for Loughnane, who's claimed FIVE Group 1's this season, including famous wins in the 2000 Guineas Stakes. St James's Palace Stakes and the Sussex Stakes on board Bow Echo.Other… pic.twitter.com/kqyAURBex2 — https://x.com/HorseRacing_Net/status/2111472826775482764

Loughnane’s immersion in the sport began early, accompanying his father, trainer Mark Loughnane, to Wolverhampton racecourses every Saturday from the age of six to twelve. Having already recorded more than 220 victories this year, the 20-year-old is refusing to slow down. He has now turned his sights firmly toward Gordon Richards’ 1947 record of 269 winners on the Flat in a single calendar year.

Praise from the Weighing Room

Murphy offered generous and sportsmanlike praise for his young rival after the title race concluded at Ascot. “He’s got tremendous discipline and work ethic and his results have been outstanding,” Murphy said. “I get on very well with him and I’m delighted to see his success, he’s just younger and better looking!”

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Rider Age Titles Key Milestone Billy Loughnane 20 1 Youngest champion since 1923 Charlie Elliott – – Youngest winner prior to current champion (set in 1923)

A Superb Afternoon at Ascot

Beyond the championship presentation, Saturday’s card at Ascot delivered high drama across multiple marquee contests. British-Norwegian jockey William Buick orchestrated a memorable treble capped at 206/1, steering Ombudsman to victory in the Champion Stakes and Talk of New York in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes before rounding out the day by piloting Fifth Column home in the Balmoral Handicap.

Photo: thestar.com.my

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