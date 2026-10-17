Nigeria Transport Sector Contracts After Uber And Moove Exits

Nigeria’s app-based transport sector is undergoing a structural contraction following the exit of Uber on September 2, 2026, after 12 years of operations, and the subsequent wind-down announcement by Moove on October 8, 2026. These departures have exposed deep economic pressures, including a 60% surge in Lagos petrol prices from roughly N800 to over N1,300 per litre by mid-April 2026, which have squeezed driver margins and threatened passenger affordability.

The Cost Squeeze on Drivers and Fleet Operators

Operating a technology-enabled mobility business requires managing physical assets that accumulate expenses regardless of daily trip demand. Mildred Ekanem, Executive Director of LagRide, told Nairametrics that vehicle acquisition and financing represent some of the heaviest cost burdens for operators trying to keep fares low while maintaining vehicle standards.

Moove is leaving Nigeria because Uber, its main ride-hailing partner, exited last month. That broke the driver-earnings model used for vehicle repayments, making local ops unsustainable after reviewing alternatives. pic.twitter.com/389aq640VE — https://x.com/naija_eyes/status/2109520125564944798

Running a technology-enabled mobility business in Lagos requires much more than building an application and connecting passengers with drivers. The real challenge is creating a sustainable transportation ecosystem in an environment characterised by high financing costs, fluctuating energy prices, infrastructure limitations and significant pressure on consumer purchasing power.

Drivers must cover fuel, maintenance, insurance, and regular financing or rental instalments from their daily revenue. Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager for Bolt West Africa, told Nairametrics that inflation and vehicle maintenance costs directly dictate what individual drivers ultimately take home at the end of a shift.

Fuel prices in Lagos climbed from about N800 per litre at the end of February 2026 to between N1,300 and N1,330 by mid-April.

Vehicle Financing and the Fallout from Uber’s Departure

Moove’s decision to wind down its Nigerian operations six years after its Lagos launch illustrates the vulnerability of asset-backed financing models tethered to a single dominant platform. Moove operated about 42,000 vehicles across 29 cities globally and generated approximately N57 billion in revenue through financed vehicles in Nigeria. Following Uber’s exit, Moove concluded its business model could no longer be sustained under prevailing market conditions.

To manage its exit, Moove launched the “Thank You Nigeria” initiative to transfer eligible vehicles worth an estimated N35 billion directly to existing customers without requiring further vehicle payments. Outstanding remittances accrued before October 1, 2026, remain payable, and transfer documentation must be finalized. Meanwhile, data from ride-hailing aggregator Obi—examining 20,298 rides across 308 drivers between January and July 2026—highlighted stark regional disparities, showing Uber drivers in Nigeria averaged just 130 rides over seven months compared to 1,142 rides for their counterparts in South Africa.

Platform Adjustments and Unresolved Market Pressures

Platform responses to the shifting landscape vary. Bolt reported a 92% week-on-week increase in driver registrations following Uber’s exit, though registrations do not automatically reflect active trip counts or sustainable net earnings.

Photo: fora.ng

Ekanem noted that LagRide has similarly observed heightened interest from both drivers and passengers following competitor withdrawals, though quantifying active retention remains complex. Whether structured fleet management or asset-light platforms can absorb these shocks depends on maintaining vehicle uptime and balancing driver take-home pay against consumer purchasing power.