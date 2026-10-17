Two Shot Outside Houston Nightclub and One Victim Investigated as Suspect

Two people suffered neck wounds outside a Houston nightclub early Saturday, and Houston police are now investigating one of the injured victims as a possible suspect in the exchange of gunfire, Click2Houston reported.

Shots Fired in the Magnolia Club Parking Lot

The violence unfolded at approximately 1:57 a.m. in the parking lot of the Magnolia Club, situated in the 5000 block of Griggs Road. According to Houston Police Department Lt. Pulido, two men became embroiled in an escalating argument just outside the venue. Investigators have not yet established what triggered the dispute between the two men.

At some point during the confrontation, both individuals produced firearms and began shooting at one another. A man and a woman standing nearby were struck in the neck during the crossfire. Police confirmed that the two victims are friends, though investigators have not clarified whether the female victim was directly involved in the initial argument or simply caught in the path of the bullets.

Hospital Statement Shifts the Direction of the Investigation

Officers arrived at the scene, detained one man, and recovered a firearm. The two injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital in the same vehicle while police accompanied them.

The trajectory of the investigation shifted once officers reached the hospital and interviewed the wounded man. When officers got to the hospital, they got a statement from one of the victims and the victim stated that he also shot back at the suspect, Lt. Pulido said. Based on that admission, officers detained the injured man at the hospital as a possible suspect.

Current Conditions and Unanswered Questions

Both victims underwent surgery for their neck injuries and remain in stable condition at the hospital, where medical staff expect them to make a full recovery. Authorities have withheld the names and ages of both victims.

Law enforcement has not yet announced formal criminal charges, nor have they clarified whether investigators believe the wounded man acted in self-defense. While initial information provided to local media suggested authorities were actively searching for an additional suspect, police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators continue to examine the exact sequence of events, the total number of participants involved in the parking lot shootout, and the underlying cause of the argument.