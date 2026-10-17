IUP Divers Compete at Clarion Fall Classic Following Record Week

Seven Crimson Hawks athletes competed across men’s and women’s championship events at the Clarion Fall Classic in Clarion, Pennsylvania, following a busy stretch of early-season competition against Shippensburg, according to iupathletics.com.

The Bottom Line

Aubrey Kauffman led the IUP women’s squad with a degree of difficulty of 23.60 in the 11-dive 1-meter event.

Jeremiah Laslavic posted the highest men’s degree of difficulty at 25.90 on the 3-meter board.

The Crimson Hawks competed earlier in the week against Shippensburg.

Women’s Squad Navigates Technical Lists in Clarion

Aubrey Kauffman, Bailey Steele, and Torri Zanella represented the IUP women’s team in both the 1-meter and 3-meter championship sessions. Kauffman managed the program’s most demanding list on the 1-meter board with a cumulative degree of difficulty of 23.60 across 11 dives. Her program featured a back one somersault with 2 1/2 twists valued at a 2.70 coefficient, alongside a pair of dives carrying a 2.50 rating. Steele followed with a total degree of difficulty of 21.00, while Zanella registered a 19.80.

In the six-dive 3-meter championship, Kauffman again set the pace for the Crimson Hawks with a total degree of difficulty of 13.40. Her list relied on a back 1 1/2 somersault with 2 1/2 twists rated at 2.80. Steele recorded an 11.30 total degree of difficulty, and Zanella rounded out the trio at 10.10.

Men’s Competitors Match Board Complexity

Christopher Hill, Jeremiah Laslavic, Jaxson Lass, and Ethan Riggle contested the men’s 11-dive 1-meter championship at the Clarion event. Laslavic led the group with a total degree of difficulty of 23.40. Hill closely trailed at 22.80, Riggle posted a 22.10, and Lass registered a 21.80.

Laslavic was the lone IUP representative in the 11-dive 3-meter championship, carrying a total degree of difficulty of 25.90. His executed list included a reverse 1 1/2 somersault with 2 1/2 twists valued at 2.90, marking his most difficult dive of the competition. Hill and Riggle each entered the six-dive 3-meter competition with a total degree of difficulty of 12.70.

Athlete Event Total Degree of Difficulty Aubrey Kauffman 11-Dive 1-Meter 23.60 Bailey Steele 11-Dive 1-Meter 21.00 Torri Zanella 11-Dive 1-Meter 19.80 Jeremiah Laslavic 11-Dive 3-Meter 25.90 Christopher Hill 11-Dive 1-Meter 22.80

Recent Performances Against Shippensburg

IUP divers faced a hectic schedule at the Clarion Fall Classic, having recently gone head-to-head with Shippensburg earlier in the week. Prior to the weekend, Kauffman established a new IUP record on the 1-meter board by tallying 433.55 points against the Raiders. She also won the 3-meter competition with a score of 241.85. Meanwhile, Laslavic dominated the men’s events against Shippensburg by capturing the 1-meter title with 266.65 points and subsequently recording a 454.45 on the 3-meter board.