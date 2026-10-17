Axel Kicillof Criticizes Milei and Defends Cristina Kirchner

Marking the 81st anniversary of the 1945 movement, Argentina’s Justicialist Party fractured across separate gatherings on Saturday, October 17, 2026. While Axel Kicillof rallied supporters in La Matanza to criticize the national government, La Cámpora and party factions concentrated their events around Cristina Fernández de Kirchner under house arrest in Buenos Aires.

Axel Kicillof Claims the Mantle in González Catán

Gathered inside the Polideportivo Perón in González Catán, Buenos Aires Province Axel Kicillof used the annual commemoration to frame his administration as a regional shield against national austerity. Surrounded by local officials including Verónica Magario and the mayor, Fernando Espinoza, Kicillof delivered a sharp critique of President Javier Milei’s administration. He argued that provincial efforts to maintain public works and deliver medications remained insufficient to counter national economic policies.

KICILLOF REIVINDICÓ A CRISTINA KIRCHNER EN EL DÍA DE LA LEALTAD, DIJO QUE ESTÁ “INJUSTAMENTE PRESA” Y SE OFRECIÓ A “PONER EL CUERPO” PARA 2027Axel Kicillof reivindicó este sábado a Cristina Fernández de Kirchner durante su discurso en uno de los actos por el Día de la Lealtad… pic.twitter.com/o2Q6WX4jr8 — https://x.com/infobae/status/2111499985153876437

Kicillof asserted that the governing approach from Buenos Aires must expand into a nationwide alternative to confront the international ultradright. Kicillof told the crowd that Argentina will not receive and cannot receive orders from abroad, from the United States, or from Israel , adding criticism of foreign alignment. Turning toward the electoral calendar, the governor declared that the movement had to construct an alternative to face Milei in 2027.

Axel Kicillof stated, I said it the other day and I say it today: count on me to put my body on the line, to travel across the country, and to assume the responsibilities that are required at this hour of our country. There is no challenge too big for Peronism.

Scattered Rallies Expose Deepening Party Divisions

Rather than presenting a unified front, the 81st anniversary of Loyalty Day laid bare structural fractures across the Justicialist Party. While Kicillof commanded the stage in La Matanza, parallel events populated separate calendars across Argentina. In the capital, La Cámpora and allied sectors bypassed the provincial gathering to focus their attention on San José 1111, the Buenos Aires residential address where former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner serves a judicial sentence under house arrest.

Photo: La Tecla

Distance and tactical differences also defined legislative and provincial movements. Máximo Kirchner traveled to Chaco alongside Jorge Capitanich, while congressional leaders José Mayans, Germán Martínez, and Agustín Rossi commanded a separate vigil in Rosario. Meanwhile, the Liga de Intendentes organized an independent meeting in Moreno, featuring local executives establishing distinct territorial bases.

San José 1111 Becomes a Focal Point for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

The intersections of Humberto Primo and San José in the Constitución neighborhood of Buenos Aires transformed into a distinct center of gravity for the day’s events. Activists gathered outside the location where Fernández de Kirchner remains under house arrest following her criminal conviction. Throughout the afternoon, youth groups chanted slogans celebrating her leadership while security barriers cordoned off the immediate street corners.

Photo: Infobae

At 16:05, the former president stepped out onto her balcony to wave at crowds performing pogo dancing and waving movement banners. Both Kicillof and local hosts in La Matanza explicitly referenced her detention during their speeches. Axel Kicillof stated from the podium in González Catán that Today Cristina is unjustly imprisoned for defending our banners , echoing assessments from other party leaders who compared her current legal standing to historical political exclusions.

Legislative Pressure and the Uncertainty of Primary Elections

Behind the factional rallies, party leadership weighed looming institutional changes in Congress. Rumors circulated regarding whether the national government had secured sufficient legislative support to suspend open, mandatory primary elections (PASO). Eliminating the primaries would strip the Justicialist Party of its mechanism for internal dispute resolution, forcing factions to negotiate candidate lists without a formal electoral filter.

Axel Kicillof EXPLODED against Milei and tore him to shreds: "Always with the vultures…"

The possibility of a primary suspension left provincial leaders and congressional organizers evaluating emergency coordination summits. With several provincial governors maintaining pragmatic working relationships with the national administration over resource allocations, internal critics warned that informal accommodations risk eroding opposition identity. As the party marks its foundational date, the central challenge remains whether a fractured organization can construct a unified program before the 2027 presidential contest.