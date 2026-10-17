Kengo Tsutsumi Tests Korean Xerf Treatment for Skin Laxity

In a column for menshealth.com, executive digital editor Kengo Tsutsumi examines the realities of middle-aged skin laxity by chronicling a five-year personal trial of aesthetic dermatological treatments, culminating in a new South Korean radiofrequency procedure known as XERF.

Tsutsumi writes that the lower-face support system degrades with age as collagen production declines, fat shifts, and underlying bone structure alters. To combat the resulting softening along the jawline, Tsutsumi sought out multiple skin-tightening technologies over five years at various dermatology offices, exploring ultrasound-based devices like Sofwave and Ultherapy alongside needle-delivered radiofrequency treatments such as Morpheus8.

Clinical Mechanics of Thermal Collagen Remodeling

Each of the prior modalities utilized by Tsutsumi relies on creating controlled thermal injuries to subcutaneous tissue. Sofwave and Ultherapy direct focused ultrasound waves to specific depths beneath the dermal layer, whereas Morpheus8 employs micro-needles to channel radiofrequency energy directly into the dermis.

These devices share a foundational mechanism of action. By elevating tissue temperature through targeted energy delivery, the procedures stimulate a wound-healing cascade that forces fibroblasts—the primary cells responsible for extracellular matrix synthesis—to synthesize new firmness-inducing collagen over subsequent weeks and months.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Thermal Injury Principle: Aesthetic devices heat or micro-puncture deep skin layers to trick the body into repairing itself, generating fresh structural protein known as collagen.

Aesthetic devices heat or micro-puncture deep skin layers to trick the body into repairing itself, generating fresh structural protein known as collagen. Dual-Depth Energy: The newly evaluated XERF device deploys two distinct radio frequencies simultaneously to target multiple tissue depths while actively protecting the skin surface with bursts of cryogenic cooling.

The newly evaluated XERF device deploys two distinct radio frequencies simultaneously to target multiple tissue depths while actively protecting the skin surface with bursts of cryogenic cooling. Delayed Efficacy: Patients typically experience initial tightening from immediate protein contraction, but must wait several months for full tissue remodeling and sustained clinical results.

Evaluation of the XERF Radiofrequency Wand

Seeking a more streamlined intervention, Tsutsumi visited David Kim, founder of Soho Dermatology in New York City, to test the XERF system. Unlike fractional lasers, XERF is a radiofrequency device that delivers thermal energy via a chunky treatment head while integrating automated cooling pulses to preserve the epidermis.

During the session at Soho Dermatology, Dr. Kim maneuvered the device across Tsutsumi’s gel-coated face. The technology applies dual radio frequencies to heat tissues at varied depths, initiating immediate collagen fiber contraction alongside longer-term dermal remodeling.

The integrated cooling mechanism mitigated thermal discomfort, rendering the procedure tolerable even at maximum intensity. Upon treating one hemiface, Dr. Kim presented a mirror, revealing a noticeably sharpened jawline with minimal erythema—medical terminology for surface redness—before completing the procedure on the contralateral side.

Evaluating the Evidence and Journalistic Attribution

Tsutsumi notes that peer-reviewed literature specifically validating XERF remains in early phases, with available data largely confined to animal models supporting the core scientific premise of thermal collagen contraction and remodeling. Despite the preliminary nature of these specific clinical trials, the overarching physics of radiofrequency tissue heating remain a widely established practice in modern dermatological surgery.

The author observes that while societal pressures regarding physical aging can feel burdensome, treatments capable of safely modifying skin laxity offer patients tangible options for personal reassurance. Menshealth.com reported that the intervention allowed the writer to bypass the invasive nature, surgical trauma, and extended recovery periods associated with traditional rhytidectomy, commonly known as a facelift.

Treatment Modality Energy Source Primary Mechanism Surface Cooling Sofwave Ultrasound Focused high-frequency acoustic waves Integrated Sofcool™ Ultherapy Ultrasound Micro-focused ultrasound visualization None (gel coupling only) Morpheus8 Radiofrequency Microneedle thermal delivery Insulated needle tips XERF Radiofrequency Dual-frequency volumetric heating Automated cryogenic pulses

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