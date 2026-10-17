CMU and Microsoft Launch PRAISE Program for AI Software Engineers

Carnegie Mellon University and Microsoft launched the Preceptorship for AI-accelerated Software Engineering program to train early career software engineers, placing employees like Jace Watson in remote positions where they take classes through CMU’s Kenneth C. Griffin School of Computer Science while working full-time at Microsoft in Seattle.

Building Curriculum for the AI-Driven Workforce

The program emerged following a visit to CMU in October 2025 by Microsoft alumnus Mark Russinovich. The chief technology officer, deputy chief information security officer, and technical fellow for Microsoft Azure spoke at the School of Computer Science about how artificial intelligence tools benefit senior engineers while junior developers do not receive the same level of advantage.

Knowing when to use AI and when to question its output is part of learning to build. Watch @shanselman, software engineer Julia Gao, and CMU’s Dr. Michael Hilton discuss PRAISE and how to support the next generation of developers.https://t.co/qlaPjJvZdr — https://x.com/msdev/status/2110765835266691326

AI changes the daily work of software engineering without eliminating the need for human judgment and accountability. Russinovich noted that combining Microsoft’s engineering background with CMU’s academic experience creates an educational model designed to help junior engineers navigate the challenges of modern development environments.

Before the widespread adoption of automated coding assistants, early career developers built their core technical expertise through repetitive, foundational tasks. Michael Hilton, a teaching professor in CMU’s Software and Societal Systems Department, explained that the partnership bridges academic research and the practical realities of daily software development.

Structuring the Certificate Curriculum

Selected early career Microsoft employees work alongside senior engineering preceptors to develop AI-accelerated software engineering skills applied directly to their daily responsibilities at the company. Participants enroll in online courses through the Kenneth C. Griffin School of Computer Science, focusing on artificial intelligence and software engineering.

During the current semester, enrolled Microsoft employees are taking Machine Learning in Production and Preceptorship in AI-Augmented Software Engineering I. These courses instruct students on integrating machine learning models into software applications and utilizing AI development tools securely and effectively.

Coursework continues in the spring semester with DevOps: Engineering for Secure Development and Deployment, paired with the second half of the Preceptorship in AI-Augmented Software Engineering sequence. Credits earned through these certificate courses apply directly toward a master’s degree in software engineering at the School of Computer Science.

Scaling Academic and Industry Collaboration

Carnegie Mellon University plans to expand the certificate program to accommodate additional students and potentially open enrollment to other industry partners. School of Computer Science Dean Martial Hebert stated that the initiative extends high-quality computer science education to professionals working outside traditional academic pipelines.

Jonathan Aldrich, an S3D professor directing the PRAISE certificate program, expressed optimism regarding its broader adoption across the technology sector. As software development organizations worldwide face organizational upheaval due to artificial intelligence tooling, the partnership aims to establish a repeatable template for rapidly training and leveling up new developers.