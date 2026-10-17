WWE NXT Canada Tour Results: Stacks Lorenzo Injured in Sudbury

WWE NXT’s Canadian tour drew 2,043 fans to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, October 15, 2026, before moving to Sudbury on Friday, where an eight-man tag team match was abruptly halted following an injury to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Depth Adjustments: The reported hospitalization of Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo after an injury during the Sudbury show affects faction action ahead of upcoming events.

Title Picture Stability: With all champions successfully defending their belts in Kitchener—including Jackson Drake and Zaria—title holders retain their status.

Veteran Departure Speculation: Shawn Spears’ post-match comments regarding his final Canadian performance introduce discussion into veteran valuation metrics.

Championships Defended in Kitchener

According to CageMatch.net data cited by wrestlingnewssource.com, the opening night in Ontario featured three title defenses with every champion successfully retaining. NXT North American Champion Jackson Drake turned back the challenge of Saquon Shugars, while NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria successfully defended her belt in a three-way match against Thea Hail and Izzi Dame.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo got injured at tonight's NXT Live Event pic.twitter.com/M1Uvb5ioLX — https://x.com/WrestleFeedApp/status/2111310469365702741

In the tag team division, The Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes retained the NXT Tag Team Championship against Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano. Additional results from Kitchener included Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeating DarkState’s Cutler James and Osiris Griffin, Lizzy Rain defeating Arianna Grace, Kendal Grey defeating Karmen Petrovic, and Cruz Montana defeating Dion Lennox by disqualification following interference from DarkState.

Match / Title Winner Result Type NXT North American Championship Jackson Drake (c) Pinfall Retention NXT Women’s North American Championship Zaria (c) Three-Way Match Retention NXT Tag Team Championship The Vanity Project (c) Pinfall Retention Singles Competition Cruz Montana Disqualification

Sudbury Event Halted Due to Injury

The tour shifted to the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, October 16, 2026, featuring a largely identical card. However, as F4WOnline reported, the closing eight-man tag team match was stopped after Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo suffered an injury taking a back body drop over the ropes to the floor.

Wrestling Bodyslam noted that Lorenzo was stretchered out of the ringside area. Bryan Alvarez subsequently reported that Lorenzo had been hospitalized, cutting short the main event contest matching Shiloh Hill, Tavion Heights, Tony D’Angelo, and Shawn Spears against BirthRight’s Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Lorenzo.

Following the opening night in Kitchener, Shawn Spears suggested that his appearance could mark his final performance in Canada. Spears wrestled again the following evening in Sudbury prior to the premature conclusion of the card. The Canadian tour is scheduled to conclude in Gatineau, Quebec, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.