Police Investigate Shots Fired From Car in Eggerstanden

On Monday evening, October 19, 2026, unknown individuals fired a series of shots from a moving vehicle following a loud explosion on Eichbergstrasse in Eggerstanden, Switzerland, leaving authorities to confirm that no one was injured and no property damage occurred during the incident.

The disturbance began at approximately 20:30 on Monday evening in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden. Multiple residents and witnesses in the Sonnweid area of Eichbergstrasse reported hearing a loud blast resembling a firecracker, followed immediately by a rapid sequence of gunfire echoing from an automobile traveling toward Eichberg.

Police Investigate Explosions and Gunfire in Sonnweid

Police received numerous calls reporting both the initial explosive sound and the subsequent shooting spree. Law enforcement agencies quickly mobilized to investigate the disturbance in the quiet region.

According to reports gathered by authorities, several individuals living near the Sonnweid sector were startled from their evening routine when the twin disturbances rattled the neighborhood. Witnesses noted that an automobile passed through the area moving toward Eichberg just as the rapid succession of explosive noises rang out into the night air. The car continued along its path and departed the scene quickly, leaving behind bewildered residents who immediately alerted emergency services to the unexpected commotion.

Kantonspolizei Appenzell Innerrhoden Enlists Specialist Units

The Kantonspolizei Appenzell Innerrhoden opened an immediate investigation into the sequence of events and appealed to the public for assistance. Officers asked anyone with information regarding the vehicle, suspicious observations in the Sonnweid area, or the origin of the loud noises to contact police headquarters at 071 788 95 00.

Photo: Swissinfo

Because firearms offenses of this nature remain rare in the canton, investigators enlisted specialized units from neighboring forces. Specialists from the Kantonspolizei St. Gallen were brought in to examine the physical traces left behind and determine the precise nature of the explosive device and the weapon involved in the shooting.

During the initial stages of the inquiry, investigators worked to establish whether any physical evidence had been left on the roadway. Authorities maintained discretion regarding specific forensic details while field teams combed the route for clues that could help identify the individuals responsible for operating the vehicle during the late-night disturbance.

Forensic Tests Confirm Blank Ammunition and Ease Public Fear

Initial concerns over a potential violent crime eased as forensic findings came to light. Roland Koster of the Innerrhoder Kantonspolizei addressed the situation early Tuesday morning, stating that officials did not suspect a violent act at that stage of the inquiry.

Photo: Streetlife.ch

Roland Koster stated, Purely based on the sounds that multiple callers heard, however, it must have been an automatic weapon.

Ongoing Search for Unidentified Suspects and Vehicle

By Tuesday afternoon, the police released a follow-up communiqué providing significant reassurance to local residents. Laboratory and field examinations confirmed that the rounds discharged from the vehicle were unmistakably blank cartridges.

Authorities stated that the incident caused neither property damage nor any immediate danger to the public. Although the firearm itself has not yet been recovered and the suspects remain unidentified, the confirmation of blank ammunition marked an official de-escalation of the case as investigations continue.