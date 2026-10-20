Comedian Kim Soo-young Explains Live Stream Chat Block Over Crab Origin Controversy

Comedian Kim Soo-young has faced online backlash after viewers reported being blocked from a live broadcast chat for asking about the origin of ingredients in his commercial crab products, leading him and his wife to issue public clarifications regarding the platform moderation and product sourcing, according to news-wa.com.

Kim Soo-Young Blocks Viewers Questioning Ingredient Origins

Viewers inquiring about the country of origin for ingredients used in Kim Soo-young’s crab products reported being blocked from live broadcast chats, prompting online complaints.

Product details explicitly state that while the blue crabs are domestic, the amino acid sauce components originate from India, the United States, and China, and the red pepper powder used in the marinated crab is from China.

Kim and his wife defended the moderation actions, stating that the chat blocks were applied due to malicious comments and disruptive behavior that made standard broadcast operations unmanageable, rather than an attempt to hide product origins.

Ingredient Breakdown on Product Listings

Online shoppers scrutinizing the listings for the marinated crab products discovered specific geographic origins for the ingredients. According to product detail pages, the soy-marinated crab consists of 34% domestic blue crab and 66% sauce, with the amino acid solution sourced from India, the United States, and China. Similarly, the spicy marinated crab uses domestic blue crab paired with red pepper powder sourced from China. These disclosures sparked direct questions from consumers during live shopping streams.

Comedian Kim Soo-young Responds to Viewer Complaints

Addressing the growing controversy on October 20, Kim Soo-young stated via social media that he had explicitly mentioned during the live broadcast that the crabs were Yeonpyeong Island female blue crabs and that the red pepper powder was of Chinese origin. He explained that the chat blocking measures were implemented to manage aggressive and malicious commentary. Kim noted that with rapid chat scrolls, immediate filtering of individual inquiries proved difficult, offering an apology if legitimate questions were inadvertently caught in the moderation sweep.

Wife and Business Partner Clarifies Broadcast Realities

Kim Soo-young’s wife reinforced these explanations in the comment sections of the posts, emphasizing that the product details transparently list all origins, rendering any attempt to conceal them illogical. She added that the volume of hostile messaging during the broadcast severely disrupted the one-hour session, making standard presentation nearly impossible. The representatives noted that while genuine questions will receive proper attention moving forward, moderation protocols against malicious commentary will remain active to maintain orderly streams.