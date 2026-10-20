DreamWorks’ Forgotten Island arrives on digital and physical media

DreamWorks Animation’s critically acclaimed original feature Forgotten Island is heading to digital platforms on October 27, 2026, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on December 1, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, offering audiences a swift home video transition after its theatrical run.

Forgotten Island Releases on Digital and Physical Media

Forgotten Island arrives on digital platforms on October 27, 2026, ahead of its physical media release on December 1, 2026.

Despite earning a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an “A” CinemaScore, the film grossed $60.5M worldwide against a reported $80M budget.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is packing the upcoming home releases with over 60 minutes of bonus features, including cast featurettes and director commentary.

From Theatrical Release to Digital Debut

Following its September 25 theatrical opening at No. 5 with $13 million, DreamWorks Animation’s original folklore-inspired adventure is shifting quickly to the home market. Over the course of four weeks in cinemas, the film was pulled from approximately 1,400 theaters as box office returns failed to match its stellar critical reception.

That reception included a 94% Fresh critics rating and a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a coveted “A” grade on CinemaScore. Discussing Film hailed the project as the best DreamWorks film of the decade, according to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment’s press release. Next week’s digital release on October 27 gives audiences an early home option months before the title lands on subscription streaming services.

Forgotten Island | Watch at Home October 27

Mythology, Memory, and the Road to Nakali

Directed by Academy Award and BAFTA nominees Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado, alongside producer Mark Swift, the creative team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish returns with an entirely original story steeped in Filipino folklore. The plot follows best friends Jo and Raissa on their final night before embarking on separate life paths. When they stumble upon a mysterious portal, they find themselves transported to Nakali, a mythical island populated by the magical creatures they grew up hearing about from their families.

As the duo searches for a way back home, they discover a high-stakes ticking clock: their memories are slowly fading, threatening to erase their friendship forever. The voice cast features H.E.R. as Jo and Liza Soberano as Raissa, joined by Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, Ronny Chieng, and Lea Salonga.

Watch Forgotten Island at home October 27! 💙🏝️ Experience the adventure with the whole family, then go beyond the movie with 60 minutes of exclusive bonus content! ✨https://t.co/pOLWSFLNq0 pic.twitter.com/94ICqFKQPc — https://x.com/Dreamworks/status/2112574763117772940

Release Milestone Date Key Metrics / Details Theatrical Opening September 25, 2026 Opened at No. 5 with $13 million domestically. Digital Home Debut October 27, 2026 Exclusive early access on digital retail platforms via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Physical Media Release December 1, 2026 Available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray (BD 100), and DVD with over 60 minutes of bonus content.

Physical Editions Include Featurettes on Production and Mythology

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is supporting the December 1 physical release with extensive supplementary content. Fans picking up the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD editions will find featurettes detailing the film’s production and cultural roots. Among the inclusions are Friends for Life, where H.E.R. and Liza Soberano discuss their characters’ bond, and Creatures of Lore, which explores the modern interpretation of Filipino mythology.