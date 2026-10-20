Marriott Vacations Worldwide Completes $460 Million Vacation Ownership Loan Securitization

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation completed a $460 million vacation ownership loan securitization through MVW 2026-2 LLC, issuing bonds to institutional buyers under Rule 144A and Regulation S. The transaction, backed by $470 million in time-share receivables, carries a combined 5.91% interest rate and a 98% advance rate.

Private placement funds debt repayment and corporate goals

Debt Restructuring: Proceeds from the $460 million private placement will pay down outstanding revolving credit facility obligations and fund general corporate purposes.

Proceeds from the $460 million private placement will pay down outstanding revolving credit facility obligations and fund general corporate purposes. Tranche Breakdown: The issuer sold three bond classes, led by $303 million in Class A notes yielding 5.76%, alongside $99 million in Class B and $58 million in Class C notes.

The issuer sold three bond classes, led by $303 million in Class A notes yielding 5.76%, alongside $99 million in Class B and $58 million in Class C notes. Portfolio Scale: The underlying collateral pools roughly $470 million in vacation ownership loans originated across the company’s branded resort network.

Three bond tranches target institutional buyers

The private placement targeted qualified institutional buyers in the United States and international markets. The issuance breaks down into three distinct tranches designed to manage yield exposure across risk profiles.

Bond Class Principal Amount (Approx.) Interest Rate Class A $303 million 5.76% Class B $99 million 6.05% Class C $58 million 6.44%

The notes achieved a combined interest rate of 5.91% alongside a gross advance rate of 98%. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Marino addressed the execution in a press release, stating that the company was satisfied with the outcome in an exacting Asset-Backed Securities market.

Proceeds reduce credit obligations for resort network

Management intends to apply the net proceeds from the offering toward reducing outstanding obligations under the corporate credit facility. Any remaining capital will support general corporate purposes.

The parent organization manages 120 vacation ownership resorts, maintaining a network that serves approximately 700,000 owner families. Beyond its primary property portfolio, the company oversees exchange operations and membership systems linking upwards of 3,200 affiliated properties across more than 90 countries and territories.

Divergence from Prior Seasonal Issuances

mx.investing.com reported that this transaction follows an earlier asset-backed issuance executed by MVW 2026-1 LLC. That offering priced $460 million in notes at a combined interest rate of 4.86%, featuring Class A notes yielding 4.67%, Class B notes at 4.97%, and Class C notes at 5.36%.

Marino noted that the firm’s consistent execution through market volatility relies on the underlying durability of consumer receivables and business model stability. At the time of the transaction, the company held $5.8 billion in total debt against a current ratio of 3.5, maintaining a 54% gross profit margin.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.