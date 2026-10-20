Victor Osimhen returns to Lille as Galatasaray faces French side

Victor Osimhen will return to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Wednesday, October 21, as Galatasaray faces Lille in a Champions League fixture that carries immediate stakes for both clubs. The match, scheduled for a 17:45 kick-off in Lagos, marks the Nigerian striker’s first competitive encounter against the French side where he established his European reputation during the 2019–20 season.

A Return to Familiar Ground

Osimhen’s history at Lille remains a central reference point for the fixture. According to an archive report, his sole season in France yielded 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, earning him the Marc-Vivien Foé award as the best African player in Ligue 1. While the narrative of a homecoming has dominated pre-match discussion, Galatasaray enters the contest as the visiting side, aiming to secure their first points of the current Champions League league phase.

The Turkish champions have faced a difficult start to their European campaign, suffering a 3–1 defeat to Sporting CP followed by a 4–1 loss at home to Barcelona, dailysabah.com reported. Lille faces similar pressure, having opened their own European schedule with a 3–2 loss to Real Betis and a 3–0 defeat to Arsenal. ZAlebs.com noted that the French side is currently navigating a ten-match streak in the Champions League without a clean sheet, while Galatasaray has struggled significantly on the road, winning only once in their last 16 European away fixtures.

Galatasaray, Lille'de konaklayacağı otele ulaştı. Victor Osimhen önünde bekleyen hiç bir Galatasaray taraftarını kırmadı. pic.twitter.com/XwuIkdmEyn — https://x.com/YellowRedReport/status/2112607885574250910

Tactical Challenges for the Visitors

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is tasked with adjusting a defensive structure that proved vulnerable against Barcelona. Following that 4–1 defeat, Buruk identified the team’s tendency to retreat too close to their own penalty area as a primary concern, noting that he had instructed his players to press higher up the pitch. The upcoming match against Lille will test whether the squad can maintain that defensive line against strong European opposition.

The Turkish side will be without Portuguese forward Rafael Leão for the trip to France. It was confirmed that Leão, who also previously played for Lille, sustained a groin strain during Galatasaray’s 1–0 victory over Gençlerbirliği. While the league win—secured by a late 88th-minute goal from Deniz Gül—provided a domestic boost, the team’s European form remains an unresolved issue. Wilfried Singo’s availability for the match also remains uncertain, with his status to be determined following recent training sessions.

Photo: dailysabah.com

Lille Holds Advantage over Galatasaray in Historical Form

History offers little encouragement for the Istanbul club in France. Galatasaray has recorded only one victory in their last 11 away matches against French opponents, a win that dates back to 2001. Conversely, Lille has historically performed well against Turkish clubs, remaining unbeaten in their six previous competitive meetings with teams from the Süper Lig, according to ZAlebs.com.