The International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG) and Lucha Libre Boom collaborated on October 15, 2026, to host the “Artillería Pesada” (Heavy Artillery) event at Arena Naucalpan in Juárez, Mexico. The showcase featured a series of multi-man tag team matches, headlined by a victory for Cibernetico, DMT Azul, and Dr. Wagner Jr.

The card included three-way and six-man structures.

Market Impact

Victory: Nortenito and Shura King won over two separate teams.

Wagner and Cibernetico Dominate the Main Event

The evening culminated in a six-man tag team clash where Cibernetico, DMT Azul, and Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Puerquiza Extrema. The team of Pig Destroyer, Pig Destructor, and Pig Pool were defeated by the winning trio.

Tactical Breakdown of the Multi-Man Collisions

In a three-way nine-man tag team match, the trio of Aeroboy, El Hijo del Alebrije, and Tonalli emerged victorious. They defeated La Pandemonium (Gran Pandemonium, Hijo De Pandemonium, and Pandemonium Jr.) and the Revolucion Crew (El Hijo de Canis Lupus, Multifacetico Jr., and Rey Mictlan).

THURSDAY NIGHT WRESTLING 15 DE OCTUBRE 2026

Match Type Winning Team/Athletes Defeated Opponents 3-Way Tag Nortenito & Shura King Cosmic/Fly & Kabuki/Maying Fly 6-Man Day Asylum Imperial Warrior, Dementia, Little Pinocchio 6-Man Day Mr. Potro & The Celestial Squadron Carta Brava Jr., Holocaust, Gravedigger 3-Way Tag Prince Centaur & Super Boy Los Diabolicos, Lunatik Extreme, Mascara De Hierro 3-Way 9-Man Aeroboy, The Son of the Alebrije, Tonalli The Pandemic & Revolution Crew 6-Man Day Cybernetic, DMT Azul, Dr. Wagner Jr. Extreme Childishness

Manicomio and the New Guard’s Ascent

The trio of Manicomio (Apatik-O, Neurotik-O, and Sympatik-O) beat Guerrero Imperial, Demencia, and Pinochito.

Strategic Implications for Arena Naucalpan

The success of the Artillería Pesada event involved Lucha Libre Boom talent integrating with IWRG. For athletes like Principe Centauro and Super Boy, who secured a win over Los Diabolicos and others, these shows occur. In that match, the defeated group included Mascara De Hierro, represented by Romano Garcia and El Gallego, as well as Lunatik Extreme.

Photo: franchisefansite.com

Other results included Mr. Potro and El Escuadron Celestial, consisting of Alas de Plata and Alas de Oro, who won their six-man match against Sepulturero, Holocaust, and Carta Brava Jr.