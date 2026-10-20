Argentina seeks tribunal halt of UK oil drilling near Falklands

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has scheduled oral hearings for November 10 and 11, 2026, in response to a contentious arbitration request filed by Argentina against the United Kingdom regarding offshore oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, BioBioChile reported.

The legal confrontation centers on the ambitious Sea Lion offshore project, located roughly 107 nautical miles north of the archipelago in the North Malvinas Basin. Operating partners Navitas, holding a 65 percent stake, and British firm Rockhopper, holding the remaining 35 percent, reached a final investment decision in late 2025 with production slated to begin in the first quarter of 2028. According to corporate timeline disclosures, the initial drilling campaign is scheduled to kick off in early 2027.

Arbitraje entre Argentina y Reino UnidoEl Tribunal Internacional del Derecho del Mar, con sede en Hamburgo, fijó la vista para el arbitraje solicitado por Buenos Aires por el intento británico de explotar el petróleo de las islas Malvinas (lgc)https://t.co/jhOtTcvWfM — https://x.com/dw_espanol/status/2112592516407017501

Argentina Urges Tribunal to Halt South Atlantic Petroleum Projects

Buenos Aires submitted a comprehensive 49-page legal brief prepared by the Foreign Ministry and the Legal and Technical Secretariat, led by María Ibarzabal and championed by Mario Oyarzábal as the state’s agent. Infobae detailed that the filing urges the Hamburg-based tribunal to issue provisional measures that would halt active petroleum projects in the South Atlantic and ban the issuance of new operating permits.

Specifically, the Argentine government demands that London refrain from utilizing any data gathered during earlier exploration phases and stop what Buenos Aires describes as interference with its obligations to protect and preserve the marine environment. The administration of President Javier Milei argues that the unilateral hydrocarbon licenses issued by the local island government are entirely illegal.

Argentina Has Asked A Tribunal To Freeze Falklands Oil Work ⚖️

When the tribunal convenes in November, the judicial body will examine three fundamental threshold issues: whether it possesses prima facie jurisdiction over the dispute, whether genuine urgency justifies immediate intervention, and whether the specific provisional measures requested by Argentina are proportional to the alleged harms, as outlined by Infobae.

Diplomatic Retaliation and Economic Strains

Ed Miliband forcefully rejected the move, stating that London will always defend the islanders’ right to economic self-determination and condemning what he characterized as undue pressure on commercial operators. “The attempts by Argentina to intimidate companies and individuals carrying out legitimate commercial activities are unacceptable,” Miliband noted in an official foreign office communication.

Photo: Infobae

Conservative lawmaker Wendy Morton has urged the Labour government to oppose Argentina’s pending applications to international bodies. Targets for potential British vetoes include the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, with officials questioning Buenos Aires’s reliability as an international partner.

Meanwhile, regional logistics move forward despite the looming judicial showdown. Commercial shipping routes operated out of Chile toward the islands remain uninterrupted, with regional authorities confirming that vessel departures are proceeding on schedule for the first week of December, leaving the diplomatic and legal battlegrounds primed for the November hearings in Hamburg.

Argentina Takes Falklands Oil Dispute to International Tribunal