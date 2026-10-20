Home » Technology » PlayCentral: Earn up to 1,400 PokéCoins in Nov 2026 Pokémon GO Pass

The November 2026 GO-Pass in Pokémon GO will offer up to 1,400 PokéCoins alongside an encounter with the legendary Pokémon Groudon, according to a report by PlayCentral. Players can access 400 PokéCoins through the free reward track, while the paid GO-Pass Deluxe unlocks an additional 1,000 PokéCoins for active trainers.

The updated reward system goes live on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time. It will remain active until Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time, giving players four weeks to complete the tiered progression tracks.

Collect GO Points to increase your rank, encounter Groudon, and more in #PokemonGO!Trainers who upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can earn PokéCoins! 🤩November 3 at 10:00 a.m. to December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time.https://t.co/VgydUYWxdV pic.twitter.com/p3NQCr4CUh — https://x.com/PokemonGoApp/status/2112589723516469654

Reward Structures and Free Track Offerings

All players receive the standard GO-Pass automatically upon login. Earning GO-Points unlocks successive tiers and standard rewards. The free track culminates in an encounter with Groudon, which holds a standard chance of appearing in its Shiny variant. Additional items on the free track include a Lucky Egg, XL Rare Candies, and Stardust.

Players who purchase the GO-Pass Deluxe unlock higher tier payouts. Completing the premium track brings the total possible currency reward to 1,400 PokéCoins. The Deluxe tier also includes a Super Incubator and extra Pokémon encounters. PlayCentral noted that a specific euro price for the German market was not included in the initial announcement.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Pass November has been announced. Offers an encounter with Groudon and PokéCoinshttps://t.co/NWlAdn5F0o pic.twitter.com/vSNu1jEJlf — https://x.com/SerebiiNet/status/2112590032058134555

Pass Tiers Grant Trading Bonuses and Increase Gift Limits

Active participants unlock passive account bonuses as they climb through the pass tiers. Reaching tier one grants an extra Candy when trading Pokémon. Trainers at level 31 or higher receive a guaranteed XL Candy on every trade.

Tier 25: Players can open up to 30 gifts daily on the standard track, rising to 50 gifts on the Deluxe track.

PokéStops and Gyms: Standard players can collect up to 125 gifts per day, while Deluxe owners can collect up to 150.

Item Bag: Storage capacity increases by 10 extra gifts for standard players and 20 for Deluxe owners.

Tier 50: The Daily Adventure Incense duration doubles in length.

Tier 75: Hatched eggs yield increased Stardust and XP.

Unrestricted GO-Points Weekend Helps Players Finish the Pass

Niantic has scheduled an unrestricted GO-Points weekend to help players finish the pass. From Saturday, November 28, 2026, at midnight until Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the daily cap on GO-Points is removed entirely.

🔥 November's GO Pass is PACKED with rewards!🪙 400 FREE PokéCoins (1,400 with Deluxe!)🌋 Groudon encounter with a Shiny chance🍬 Rare Candy XL, Stardust & more🎁 Trading, Gift & Incense bonuses📅 Starts November 3!Full rewards & details 👇 https://t.co/8ur1kjY3X1 pic.twitter.com/FBPxUVLjo2 — https://x.com/PokemonGOHubNet/status/2112600226276016368

Purchasing the GO-Pass Deluxe directly through the Pokémon GO Webstore adds ten Hyper Balls, five Max Revives, one Premium Battle Pass, and five Max Potions. Alternatively, the bundle with ten instant tier unlocks provides two Premium Battle Passes instead. A separate Hyper Box includes 20 Hyper Balls, 10 Max Revives, 5 Premium Battle Passes, and 10 Max Potions.

Unclaimed rewards will remain accessible for a brief window after the event concludes. All uncollected items from the November pass expire permanently on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time.