Pokémon Pokopia Pumpkaboo Event Guide: How To Get Gourgeist

Running from October 17th to November 1st, 2026, Nintendo Life reported that the Pumpkaboo’s Sweet Surprises event brings two Generation 6 Ghost-types to Pokémon Pokopia, tasking players with scaring resident Pokémon to collect Pumpkin Candy and unlock seasonal habitats.

The Bottom Line

The limited-time Halloween event runs from October 17th through November 1st, 2026, requiring players to have a rebuilt Pokémon Center.

Players must learn the Camouflage transformation from Zorua in Bleak Beach to startle resident Pokémon and earn Pumpkin Candy.

Collecting 11 to 12 Pumpkin Candy allows players to acquire specific spooky items and unlock both the Give Me Something Good To Eat and Creepy Pumpkins habitats for Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist.

Starting The Pumpkaboo Event In Pokémon Pokopia

To participate in the Pumpkaboo’s Sweet Surprises event, players must meet two initial prerequisites established by Nintendo Life. First, a Pokémon Center must be fully rebuilt within the game. Second, players need to have learned the Camouflage transformation from Zorua in Bleak Beach. While the event officially kicked off on October 17th, 2026, players who miss the initial launch window can time travel back to access the content before it concludes on November 1st.

Once logged in during the active dates, Pumpkaboo appears outside of the Withering Wastes Pokémon Center to request Pumpkin Candy. Fulfilling this request requires players to gather the event currency and exchange it inside a Pokémon Center for exclusive spooky items. These items serve as the foundation for building dedicated habitats for both Pumpkaboo and its evolution, Gourgeist.

Scaring Pokémon For Pumpkin Candy

Gathering Pumpkin Candy departs from previous Pokopia events by requiring players to actively startle resident Pokémon. Using the Camouflage ability learned from Zorua, players must transform into one of the resident Pokémon’s favorite items—specifically choosing a piece of furniture or a toy rather than building blocks or environmental objects. Getting within a Pokémon’s line of sight prompts a reaction speech bubble naming the item, after which the player transforms back to generate a scare.

Nintendo Life observed several operational mechanics during the candy-gathering process. Pokémon do not necessarily need to spot their absolute favorite item, as long as it is an object they like. High-density environments where multiple Pokémon live close together streamline the process, though Pokémon actively engaged in conversation will ignore disguised players. Despite initial warnings about cooldown periods, subsequent scares on the same Pokémon can occur after approximately eight minutes, yielding one to three Pumpkin Candies per successful attempt.

Event Items Require Pumpkin Candy and Habitat Items

Acquired Pumpkin Candy can be taken to any Pokémon Center to purchase exclusive event items. The catalog includes the Eerie Statue for 3 candy, the Cofagrigus Locker for 3 candy, the Candy Bucket for 2 candy, the Trevenant Streetlight for 2 candy, the Pumpkin Lantern for 2 candy, the Pumpkin Lantern Tower for 2 candy, the Ghost Smoke Projector for 3 candy, the Huge Table for 1 candy, and Fun Balloons for 2 candy.

Habitat Name Required Items Attracted Pokémon Give Me Something Good To Eat Table (any) x1, Ghost Smoke Projector x1, Candy Bucket x1 Pumpkaboo Creepy Pumpkins Trevenant Streetlight x1, Pumpkin Lantern Tower x1, Pumpkin Lantern x1 Gourgeist

Unlocking the Give Me Something Good To Eat habitat requires a table, a Ghost Smoke Projector, and a Candy Bucket to attract Pumpkaboo. The Creepy Pumpkins habitat requires a Trevenant Streetlight, a Pumpkin Lantern, and a Pumpkin Lantern Tower to attract Gourgeist. Nintendo Life notes that the Pumpkin Lantern Tower must be placed directly on top of the Pumpkin Lantern to function correctly, bringing the total cost to either 11 or 12 Pumpkin Candy depending on table selection.