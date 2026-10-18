US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Urges Israel to Crack Down on Settler Attacks

The United States has asked Israel to crack down on attacks committed by settlers in the West Bank, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said. Mr Rubio confirmed that the US State Department has asked Israeli officials to crack down on settler attacks in the West Bank.

A Targeted Assault on the Press

The diplomatic urgency follows a harrowing incident on Friday involving Heidi Levine, a veteran American photojournalist for The Washington Post. Levine was documenting the annual Palestinian olive harvest when she was set upon by a group of individuals. Witnesses report that her equipment, passport, and wallet were stolen during the beating, which resulted in broken vertebrae. She remains in moderate condition in a hospital.

Today, another American citizen & journalist was brutalized by Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank.This repeated violence & brazen impunity for attacks against Americans & Palestinians alike are unacceptable.When will Trump & Rubio DO SOMETHING?… — https://x.com/ChrisVanHollen/status/2111185282074628470

The incident was not isolated. Belgium’s foreign minister noted that European diplomats and a French mayor were also attacked in the occupied territory. Secretary Rubio expressed clear frustration, stating, “We’re very disturbed by those images and what we’re seeing. We’ve asked the Israelis and continue to ask them to crack down on that stuff.” The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is expected to report back to Washington by today regarding the specifics of the investigation into Levine’s assault.

Ambassador Huckabee’s Hardline Stance

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has adopted a significantly more aggressive tone than the initial, cautious condemnation issued by the State Department. Taking to X, Huckabee labeled the attack on Levine a “despicable act of terror” carried out by “masked cowards.” While he stopped short of explicitly identifying the attackers as settlers, his demand for accountability was unambiguous.

Horrified by what happened to our dear friend Heidi Levine while she was on assignment today. “They just kept kicking me and kicking me,” she said. https://t.co/ZNMTWwJB9o — https://x.com/siobhan_ogrady/status/2111059080320258126

“Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend (years) in prison,” Huckabee wrote. His insistence on prosecution comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempts to deflect culpability. Ahead of the October 27 elections, Netanyahu has publicly suggested that the violence may have been orchestrated by Palestinians or “far-left” activists, a narrative that stands in stark contrast to the reports emerging from the ground.

The Olive Harvest as a Flashpoint

The violence surrounding the olive harvest is part of a broader, systemic struggle over land access in the West Bank. According to data from the Israeli settlements monitoring group Yesh Din, there have been at least 170 attacks on Palestinians recorded since September 27. The disruption of the harvest is not merely a seasonal occurrence but part of a long-standing pattern of intimidation.

Photo: The Journal

The atmosphere has grown increasingly volatile. Reporting from The Journal highlights how towns like Sinjil have been effectively transformed into “a gigantic prison” by five-metre-high metal barriers and restricted routes. For many residents, the threat is constant; one local council member noted that while settler activity was historically minimal in the area, the current environment has forced families to sleep in shifts to guard against potential raids.

Religious Rulings and the Escalation of Tensions

The social climate has been further inflamed by radical rhetoric from influential figures. Al Jazeera reported that Rabbi Dov Lior recently issued a religious ruling permitting settlers to seize olives from Palestinian orchards, going so far as to classify the theft as an “additional virtue.” Lior’s influence among groups like the “Hilltop Youth” has drawn sharp rebukes from other Israeli political figures, who argue that such rhetoric drags the country into a “flood of moral vice.”

Israeli settlers attacked American journalist and Washington Post contributor Heidi Levine on Friday, wounding her while she was covering the olive harvest in Abu Fallah, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.https://t.co/lmmD4mzsLN pic.twitter.com/5qGcIK7640 — https://x.com/pressfreedom/status/2111125737000534519

While some Israeli officials attempt to frame these agitators as a fringe element of the “Hilltop Youth,” the reality for farmers is a persistent, state-backed encroachment. In July 2025, two Palestinian men—including 20-year-old Palestinian-American Sayfollah Kamel Musallet—were killed during a similar attack in the vicinity of Sinjil and Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya. Despite such tragedies, the legal pathway for redress remains thin; farmers frequently report being told by authorities to file complaints at police stations that rarely yield results.

As the October 27 election date nears, the intersection of political maneuvering, religious extremism, and physical violence has left the region in a state of high alert. The U.S. administration’s current demand for a “crack down” marks a critical test of the influence Washington can exert over its ally while the latter remains deeply divided over its settlement policies. The question remains whether the promised investigation into the attack on Levine will result in genuine legal consequences or if it will be absorbed into the broader, unresolved cycle of conflict.

“Crack down on that stuff”: Rubio says US wants Israel to curb Israeli settler violence in West Bank