JD Vance is on the defensive over the economy and high gas prices

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Vice President JD Vance faced sharp questioning from Michigan voters and journalists during a CBS News town hall in Flat Rock, defending the administration’s economic record, immigration tactics, and handling of the war with Iran ahead of the November midterm elections.

Michigan Town Hall Puts Vance on the Defensive Over the Economy and High Gas Prices

During the hour-long broadcast titled Things That Matter: A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance, which aired on CBS News and was hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, voters pressed the vice president on persistent financial struggles and the state of living costs.

Watch "Vance talks economy, inflation and corruption in CBS News town hall" on YouTube

A 43-year-old Detroit barber named Keshon Wheatley challenged the administration’s economic trajectory. Wheatley noted that he voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 and 2024 largely because of low gas prices during the first term, pointing out that fuel now costs over $4 a gallon compared to just over a dollar back then.

Another attendee, Sandy Johnson, told the vice president that her family entertainment center was barely making ends meet and asked when ordinary Americans could expect changes to give them disposable income for small businesses. Vance responded that the administration is working to turn the tide on manufacturing declines through new foreign investments and growth plans, though he argued that reversing economic pressures would take some time.

Photo: Foxnews

Vance acknowledged that gas prices remain high, pointing to refinery capacity constraints and disruptions from Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. When pressed on the timeline for recovery, Vance insisted that we’re turning the ship around but cautioned that reversing long-standing economic headwinds will take time .

Weighing a 2028 Presidential Bid and Defending the Iran Strategy

Dokoupil questioned Vance about his political future, asking whether he plans to seek the presidency in 2028. Vance left the door open to other possibilities, citing his four young children and calling himself a procrastinator.

Vance says selling access to White House is disgusting and despicable

I hate thinking about it. JD Vance, Vice President

Vance added that he have to think about it later, noting that he and his wife, Usha Vance, have four young children. He remarked that the second lady has never loved politics, though she loves public service.

During a town hall hosted by CBS News, Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration’s Iran strategy. When asked why the U.S. had not won the ongoing conflict decisively, Vance argued that American strikes had successfully disrupted Iran’s nuclear program, which he identified as the primary objective behind launching the military campaign.

Photo: HuffPost

The human cost of the conflict also drew direct confrontation during the event. Joey Amor, the widower of Master Sgt. Nicole Amor—who was killed alongside five other U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in an Iranian strike on a site in Kuwait during the opening hours of the war on March 1—asked about mistakes, fundamental leadership failures, and accountability. Vance admitted he was hearing of the specific situation for the first time, acknowledged that mistakes were made regarding troop locations, and stated that the administration has since changed those placements.

Confronting Allegations of White House Corruption and the Ouster of Kimberly Guilfoyle

The conversation turned sharply toward ethics when Dokoupil raised a string of recent controversies, including the president’s cryptocurrency earnings and the departure of Kimberly Guilfoyle from her post as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Vance addresses small business owner's economic concerns, says progress "will take time"

Guilfoyle stepped down after allegations surfaced that she asked a person seeking administrative assistance to wire her $100,000. Guilfoyle has denied any wrongdoing, and President Trump has denied conflicts of interest.

First of all, if somebody’s selling access to the White House, that’s disgusting and despicable and they should suffer consequences. JD Vance, Vice President

That Vance emphasized he wanted to base his judgment on the facts and not based on a random news media report. Asked whether the administration would comply with potential congressional subpoenas if Democrats take control of the House or Senate following the November midterms, Vance stated, Of course I will. Look, we follow the law. I follow the law.

Photo: AOL.com

Debating Immigration Enforcement and Catholic Values in Flat Rock

A member of the Sister Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary questioned Vance during the town hall regarding the administration’s hardline immigration enforcement tactics.

The nun challenged Vance, a fellow Catholic, to reconcile ICE enforcement methods and family separations with Gospel values. Vance responded that the administration is trying to strike the right balance, admitting that the enforcement process remains constantly a work in progress.

A Town Hall with JD Vance

Vance acknowledged that personnel sometimes make mistakes or commit serious errors, telling the audience that investigations and disciplinary measures are applied when ICE agents cross the line.