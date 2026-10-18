Kang Kyun Sung Reveals Marriage Proposal to Yoo Ha Jin After Eight Months

Noel member Kang Kyun Sung revealed on an episode of Moo No Plan 4 that he is marrying actress Yoo Ha Jin after dating for just eight months.

A Reconnection Years in the Making

Upon arriving at a restaurant during the program, Jun Hyun Moo directly questioned the Noel member about his relationship status. Kang Kyun Sung explained that he and his fiancée originally dated nine years ago for a few dates, but they found the age gap overwhelming at the time. The bride-to-be is fourteen years his junior.

The two reconnected in February through an acquaintance, which quickly progressed toward marriage after an eight-month courtship. Kang Kyun Sung noted that he proposed just a few weeks ago .

The Full Makeover Proposal Strategy

When Kim Jang Hoon asked how young people propose, Kang Kyun Sung detailed his elaborate and deliberate plan to ensure his fiancée looked her best for the occasion. He admitted to tricking her by calling the surprise arrangement a sponsorship in order to take her to a salon for a full makeover.

I thought my fiancée should look her best. So I tricked Ha Jin by calling it a ‘sponsorship’ and took her to a salon for a full makeover. After that, I read her a handwritten letter and gave her a ring. It felt like a small wedding. Kang Kyun Sung

Following the salon visit, he read her a handwritten letter and presented a ring, describing the intimate moment as feeling like a small wedding . Jun Hyun Moo responded by nodding deeply and remarking that he learned something new.