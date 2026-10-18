Ethan Grunkemeyer Leads Virginia Tech Past Georgia Tech 34-24

Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns to guide Virginia Tech to a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia, snapping a two-game skid for the Hokies.

Grunkemeyer and Brown Overwhelm Yellow Jackets Early

Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) seized control immediately by scoring on four of their first five possessions. The tone was set on the game’s third play when Grunkemeyer connected with Que’Sean Brown for a 60-yard touchdown strike. Brown finished the afternoon with six receptions for 182 yards and that explosive score, giving the Hokie offense the exact early spark it needed after dropping consecutive games on the final play.

Georgia Tech (2-4, 1-2) stumbled out of the gate and fell into a 24-3 hole by halftime. Despite outgaining the Hokies 428 to 409 in total offense, the Yellow Jackets could not overcome those initial defensive lapses.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Connects With Ayden Green For The Virginia Tech Touchdown

Second-Half Surge and Mendoza’s Career Day

The Yellow Jackets mounted a sharp rally early in the third quarter when Alberto Mendoza threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dalen Penson, shrinking the deficit to 24-17. Mendoza orchestrated a career performance for Georgia Tech, completing 29 of 38 passes for a career-high 335 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech answered decisively to halt the momentum. Grunkemeyer delivered his third touchdown pass of the afternoon with a 26-yard completion to Jeffrey Overton Jr. with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 31-17. John Love padded the advantage further by drilling a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to secure a 17-point cushion.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Highlights vs. Georgia Tech

A Brutal Stretch Awaits the Hokies

The victory provides a timely psychological lift for Virginia Tech, but the schedule sharpens dramatically as they face the most demanding phase of their season. The Hokies must hit the road for three of their next four matchups.

Virginia Tech travels to face Clemson next Saturday. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech returns home to host Boston College.

Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer vs Georgia Tech:🦃 15/22🦃 275 YDS🦃 4 TDS🦃 0 INTS@HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/sGC8kMiham — https://x.com/PFF_College/status/2111589688347943112