Young people in Ho Chi Minh City use credit cards for perks and cashflow

Young people are increasingly using credit cards and e-wallets with buy-now-pay-later options as tools for cashflow management and expense optimization.

Blurring Credit Limits Risks Overspending

Urban professionals in Ho Chi Minh City are adopting credit cards and e-wallet payment options for daily expenditures to capture cashback and loyalty perks.

Experts warn that blurring the line between credit limits and actual capital risks driving overspending if repayment schedules are missed.

Failing to clear the full statement balance forfeits grace periods, exposing cardholders to steep interest charges and penalty fees.

Reward Programs and Daily Spending Habits in Ho Chi Minh City

Thuy Ngan, a 35-year-old physician practicing at a private clinic in District Dien Hong, utilizes a specialized credit card offering membership packages and up to a 10% rebate across travel, dining, and retail transactions. Frequent professional travel has allowed Ngan to redeem airport lounge privileges valued at approximately 900,000 VND per visit, minimizing out-of-pocket costs during transit. Similarly, Le Quynh, a 28-year-old marketing employee at a multinational firm, directs her frequent business and personal expenditures toward a Visa frequent flyer program, successfully accumulating enough mileage to secure round-trip tickets to Europe and Australia while paying only taxes and airport fees.

For smaller routine transactions, Thu Huong, a 30-year-old university lecturer, deploys credit products selectively during supermarket visits and regular cafe stops. By capitalizing on promotional programs and points integration, Huong reduces her recurring coffee expenses by 25,000 to 35,000 VND per cup.

Cashflow Management Versus Credit Overextension Risks

Financial planners note that this behavioral shift reflects an evolution in how younger demographics view short-term liquidity. Rather than relying solely on traditional consumer debt, urban consumers utilize installment plans to segment larger acquisitions into manageable increments via smartphone applications. However, this convenience introduces distinct financial vulnerabilities.

Le Hung, a copywriter, encountered these risks when relying on a credit card’s interest-free window to manage a 30 million VND obligation. After failing to settle the full balance by the September 5 due date, Hung discharged 28 million VND five days later, assuming interest would apply solely to the remaining 2 million VND balance. Because the full statement balance was not cleared, he forfeited the grace period entirely and incurred additional penalty fees.

Huynh Trung Minh, a local finance and banking specialist, emphasizes that while younger consumers are increasingly proactive in extracting utility from card perks, exceeding repayment capacities remains a primary hazard. Maintaining discipline regarding billing cycles, minimum requirements, and scheduled fees is essential to prevent deferred payment structures from compounding into unmanageable liabilities.

Cardholder Profile Primary Benefit Utilized Financial Instrument Thuy Ngan (Physician, 35) 10% Cashback & Lounge Access Rewards Credit Card Le Quynh (Marketing, 28) Frequent Flyer Mileage Visa Vielflieger Program Thu Huong (Lecturer, 30) Supermarket & Cafe Rebates Point-Accumulation Cards Le Hung (Copywriter) Short-Term Cashflow Buffer Revolving Credit Line

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.