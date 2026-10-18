Taliban Denies Sheltering Terrorists, Russia Offers Mediation

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that any successful Russian mediation between Islamabad and the Taliban-ruled administration in Afghanistan requires a firm commitment from Kabul to end cross-border terrorism, Dawn reported.

Moscow Format Consultations Collapse

Recent diplomatic engagements brought representatives from both Pakistan and the Taliban regime to Russia earlier this month for the Moscow Format regional consultations. According to Qoshe.com’s reporting of the Dawn editorial, a joint communiqué failed to materialize at the conclave because the Taliban objected to any explicit references concerning terrorism operating within Afghanistan.

Official Stance on Russian Overtures

While reports circulate regarding potential Russian mediation to bridge the deep differences between Islamabad and Kabul, Pakistan’s Foreign Office noted on Friday that officials remain unaware of any formal diplomatic initiative from Moscow. Nevertheless, Islamabad emphasized an openness to engagement capable of producing tangible results.

Photo: qoshe.com

Russia previously offered its good offices to resolve the growing diplomatic impasse, contingent upon both sides requesting assistance. However, the official Taliban position continues to reflect a state of denial regarding the presence of dangerous militant groups sheltering on Afghan soil.

Decades of International Mediation

Multiple international actors have attempted to mediate the strained bilateral relationship over recent decades. Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and China have all pursued diplomatic channels with varying degrees of success, leaving Russia as the sole major state maintaining official recognition of the Taliban regime.

Mediating State Engagement Approach Key Obstacle Identified Russia Moscow Format Consultations / Good Offices Taliban objection to terrorism references China, Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia Prior bilateral and regional diplomatic tracks Cross-border militant sanctuaries

Security Demands and Regional Threats

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain severely strained despite shared borders, linguistic ties, and cultural connections. Islamabad maintains that peace talks and continued support for anti-Pakistan militant factions cannot coexist.

To move the peace process forward, Pakistan demands visible Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) from Kabul. The Foreign Office emphasized that establishing a verifiable mechanism to ensure the permanent cessation of anti-Pakistan attacks emanating from Afghanistan is the only viable path toward regional normalization.

Regional security implications extend far beyond the immediate border. Afghanistan currently serves as a base for factions like IS-K, which remains at war with the Taliban while posing an active trans-national security threat that has already targeted Russia. Regional states face a shared risk if militant networks utilizing Afghan territory are permitted to destabilize neighboring nations unchecked.