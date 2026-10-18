US Coast Guard continues search for 11 missing off Baja coast

Rescue crews continued searching on Saturday, October 18, 2026, for 11 people still missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The Rescue Operation and Mayday Response

The incident unfolded early Friday morning, October 17, 2026, when a Mayday call was transmitted from the vessel at approximately 1:00 a.m. The boat went down roughly 225 kilometers, or 140 miles, west of Ensenada, Mexico. According to Lieutenant Santiago Tamburini of the US Coast Guard, a rescue helicopter reached the remote site about two hours after the distress signal. It took the crew—including a rescue swimmer—roughly 90 minutes to haul 16 individuals from the water.

United States Coast Guard responding to mass rescue off the coast of Mexico

Survivors later told officials that 27 people were aboard the vessel when it capsized. The US Coast Guard and US Navy deployed multiple aircraft and boats to scour the Pacific waters, working alongside the Mexican Navy. An additional helicopter joined the search grid on Saturday afternoon.

Severe Injuries and Medical Treatment

Among the 16 Mexican nationals rescued on Friday, several required urgent medical care for suspected shark bites sustained while stranded in the open ocean. In a statement released on Saturday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that “several of the individuals rescued were suffering from severe injuries consistent with shark bites, and the Coast Guard provided life-saving first aid while en route [to] San Diego.”

BAJA BOAT MYSTERY: 16 Rescued, 11 'MISSING' Off Mexico's Coast | The USA Brief

Although the capsizing occurred well outside domestic jurisdiction, US authorities stepped in to coordinate emergency assistance. Coastguard official Charlie Valor noted on Saturday that responders “were able to help, and that’s why we launched our assets.”

Maritime Smuggling Risks Along the Baja Coast

The waters west of Ensenada are heavily trafficked by commercial fishing and leisure boats, but the region is also frequently exploited by human smugglers. Maritime crossings along the Pacific coast between Mexico and the United States have repeatedly proven perilous.

Historical precedent demonstrates the deadliness of these routes. In May 2025, at least three individuals died when a migrant boat flipped approximately 56 kilometers north of the US-Mexico border. Prior to that, in 2023, eight people perished in one of the worst maritime smuggling accidents off the Southern California coast when two vessels approached a San Diego beach in dense fog, causing one to capsize in the surf.

Search efforts for the 11 remaining passengers remain active as international crews continue combing the waters off Baja California.