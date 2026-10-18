Raspberry Pi Foundation Introduces Strict Firmware Checks to Block RAM Upgrades

Raspberry Pi devices running versions 4 and 5, alongside Compute Modules, contain firmware checks introduced around 2024 that actively block users from replacing or upgrading physical RAM, even when the newly installed memory chips are fully compatible with the hardware architecture.

Firmware Restrictions Block Hardware Modifications

The restrictions function through the device boot process, where nonfree firmware evaluates the hardware configuration against hardcoded parameters. The FSF has never supported Raspberry Pi, as it depends on nonfree software for the boot process, leaving an important part of the computer outside the user’s control. This behavior constitutes Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), a software layer enforcing limitations on hardware that is otherwise physically capable of running the upgraded memory.

Raspberry Pi locks down RAM upgrades in Firmware

Soldered RAM already presents a significant physical barrier to repair for casual users. When enthusiasts successfully overcome that physical hurdle, the nonfree firmware steps in to enforce artificial limits. The computer detects the physical reality of the expanded memory, but the proprietary software layer deliberately halts execution.

Justifications For Fraud Prevention Clash With Ownership Rights

Raspberry Pi defends the firmware checks by pointing to fraudulent market activity. Unscrupulous sellers have previously swapped memory chips on lower-tier boards, remarketing them as higher-capacity models while occasionally utilizing defective or unreliable components. Identifying these altered units motivates the implementation of strict hardware validation routines.

Raspberry Pi is locking down RAM upgrades on Pi 5s in firmware. pic.twitter.com/R7YWJBY0r2 — https://x.com/geerlingguy/status/2102077427216220233

Alternative technical solutions exist that do not strip control away from the device owner. A Raspberry Pi could record its initial factory configuration in a cryptographically verifiable format. Free software tools could easily warn users when an installed memory module deviates from the factory spec without blocking the machine from booting. Buyers could also receive verification utilities to check original hardware configurations before purchasing secondhand hardware.

Rising Component Costs Compravise Educational Mission

These hardware handcuffs arrive during a period of severe memory pricing pressure. On October 1, Raspberry Pi announced another round of price increases driven by RAM costs, affecting the 2GB versions of both the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 5. The Raspberry Pi Foundation built its historical mission on delivering affordable, accessible computing for users with limited resources.

Raspberry Pi Just Blocked RAM Upgrades 🔒

When component prices climb, the ability to repair or upgrade existing hardware becomes crucial. Raspberry Pi itself has advised customers to avoid purchasing more RAM than strictly necessary. That guidance assumes users retain the freedom to expand their memory later as project demands shift.

Free software principles dictate that the owner of a computer should control its operation, not the manufacturer. By building devices that are restrictive by design, the organization distances itself from its core pledge to put general-purpose computing platforms into the hands of engineers and enthusiasts worldwide.

Raspberry Pi RAM swaps: buyer protection, repairs, and the firmware boundary