Pregnant Teen Dies After Falling Into Well in Tambacounda

An eighteen-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died after falling into a village well in the village of Canapé, in the commune of Ndoga Babacar (Tambacounda). Famatou Diallo, who was eight months pregnant, plunged into the water source in Canapé while attempting to draw water. According to available information, she lost her balance while hauling a water-filled tub. The return of the heavy rope pulled her directly down into the shaft. Both Diallo and her eight-month-old fetus died instantly at the bottom of the well.

The Fatal Fall at the Well in Canapé

The incident occurred on a Friday evening at approximately 7 p.m. in the village of Canapé, located within the commune of Ndoga Babacar in Tambacounda. Famatou Diallo had approached the village well to fetch water, a daily necessity that remains scarce across several settlements in the region. According to available findings, she lost her balance while hauling a water-filled tub. The return of the heavy rope pulled her directly down into the shaft. Both Diallo and her eight-month-old fetus died instantly at the bottom of the well.

Emergency Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

Local authorities responded swiftly following the tragedy. Personnel from the Tambacounda territorial brigade conducted initial on-site investigations. Subsequently, firefighters from the 61st fire and rescue company of Tambacounda, led by Captain Athie, descended into the shaft to extract the bodies. A formal investigation has been launched by regional authorities to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

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