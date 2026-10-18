College Football Week 7: Big Games, AP Top 25 Matchups Abound

College football’s Week 7 features a loaded Saturday schedule with six games featuring AP Top 25 teams on both sides of the ball. Kickoff times span multiple windows across major networks, offering a mid-season test for playoff contenders.

Buckeyes Travel to Undefeated Hoosiers in Early Window

The day’s slate showcases a massive high-stakes battle as the Buckeyes travel to take on the Hoosiers at noon Eastern on Fox. Ohio State enters the matchup as a 3-point favorite.

The Hoosiers currently allow a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed, creating potential opportunities for Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

3 College Football Week 7 games that could end in an UPSET! 🚨 | Inside College Football

Morning Kickoffs Across SEC and ACC

The early window also features No. 16 Mississippi State traveling to face No. 22 LSU at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, where the Tigers are listed as 17.5-point favorites. Florida visits No. 7 Texas on ABC. ET kickoff, carrying an 11.5-point spread in favor of the Longhorns.

Rounding out the morning matchups, Virginia meets No. 24 SMU on the CW Network at noon with a 9.5-point line favoring SMU, while No. 25 Northwestern takes on Michigan State on Peacock at noon with the Wildcats favored by 7 points.

Nick Saban Breaks Down The BIGGEST Games In Week 7 Of College Football

Afternoon SEC Rivalries Take Center Stage

Afternoon action shifts heavy focus to the Southeastern Conference during the 3:30 p.m. ET window. Georgia hosts Auburn on ESPN as a heavy 19.5-point favorite.

At the same time, No. 6 Alabama looks to rebound from a previous loss to Georgia by traveling for the annual “Third Saturday in October” rivalry game against No. 14 Tennessee on ABC, where the Crimson Tide sit as 7.5-point favorites.

College Football Week 7 Viewer's Guide – Everything You Need to Know

Further SEC action unfolds as No. 13 Missouri faces No. 9 Ole Miss on the SEC Network at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Ole Miss holding a 5.5-point advantage. Concurrently, Arizona State visits No. 10 Texas Tech on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Red Raiders favored by 15.5 points.

Primetime Clashes Under the Lights

Primetime matchups bring high drama as Florida State travels to face No. 3 Miami at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Despite a difficult stretch for the Seminoles, Miami enters the contest as a 20.5-point favorite.

🚨 ABSOLUTE CHAOS in Week 7 of College Football | The CFB Show 🏈

The most consequential playoff atmosphere may reside in Provo, however, as No. 8 BYU hosts No. 2 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the Fighting Irish favored by 10 points.

Late-Night Finales Wrap Up Week 7

Additional evening games feature Wisconsin visiting No. 12 UCLA at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC with UCLA favored by 2.5 points. No. 15 Kentucky travels to Oklahoma on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Sooners favored by 6 points, and No. 18 Oklahoma State meets No. 20 Houston at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox, where Houston is a 4.5-point favorite.

Late-night action concludes the day as No. 11 Utah visits Colorado at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN with a 14.5-point line for the Utes, and No. 21 Wake Forest plays at California on ESPN2 at 10:30 p.m. ET with a 10-point spread favoring the Demon Deacons.