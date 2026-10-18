Apple Introduces HomeView Smart-Home Hub and Siri AI

Apple has introduced the HomeView, a $299 smart-home management device powered by Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, hitting the market just as the company faces a pending $250 million class-action settlement over delayed AI capabilities on iPhones, featuring a seven-inch Liquid Retina display touchscreen, built-in speaker, and camera capable of recognizing up to six individual household members.

Launching the HomeView Hardware Into a Crowded Market

Set to begin shipping next month, the HomeView device is designed to hang on walls or sit on tabletops, featuring square app icons that change depending on which user is recognized, alongside updates to its HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV devices, as well as accessories made by LG and Schneider Electric.

Apple HomeView: A bet on an AI-upgraded Siri and smart homes

Weighing Siri AI Capabilities Against Past Expectations

The HomeView relies on the same broader technology at the center of Apple’s pending $250 million class-action settlement. Plaintiffs in that lawsuit alleged that Apple’s 2024 marketing created expectations about advanced Siri AI features—such as understanding personal context and performing cross-app actions—that weren’t available when consumers purchased their phones. While Apple denied all allegations in the lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing, the preliminary settlement agreement establishes a fund for U.S. consumers who bought eligible iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 16 series devices between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Eligible consumers can submit valid claims through December 21, 2026. Payouts start at $25 per device and could reach up to $95 depending on total valid claims and settlement costs. Meanwhile, analysts remain cautious about whether the upgraded assistant can capture market share. PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore told money.usnews.com that Apple needs to demonstrate its AI capabilities can deliver meaningful benefits beyond basic voice commands. Melissa Otto, head of Visible Alpha Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told money.usnews.com that the overarching objective appears to be driving high-margin services revenue via subscriptions like Apple TV, Apple Pay, and iCloud.

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