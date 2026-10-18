US Department of War Announces $80 Million Conditional Loan for Antheia’s Domestic Pharmaceutical Production

The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital has issued an $80 million conditional loan commitment to Antheia, Inc. to scale domestic production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for generic drugs, reducing reliance on overseas contract manufacturers.

The Bottom Line

The Deal: An $80 million conditional loan commitment from the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to Antheia, Inc. targeting domestic biomanufacturing.

An $80 million conditional loan commitment from the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to targeting domestic biomanufacturing. The Objective: Scale U.S. production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for generic drugs to satisfy Executive Order 13944.

Scale U.S. production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for generic drugs to satisfy Executive Order 13944. The Technology: Utilization of bioengineered yeast to convert sugar directly into KSMs and APIs via a one-step fermentation process.

Financing Domestic Biomanufacturing Infrastructure

The Office of Strategic Capital announced the conditional financing package alongside additional private capital. The initiative aims to onshore production facilities that currently rely heavily on contract manufacturing partners abroad due to insufficient domestic capacity.

Antheia specializes in biosynthesis platforms that convert sugar into critical pharmaceutical inputs through single-step fermentation. This setup allows facilities to alter production lines rapidly in response to shifts in market demand.

Executive Branch Mandates and Department Focus

The agreement directly supports President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 13944, which focuses on securing domestic supply chains for essential medicines and medical countermeasures. Officials framed the transaction as a necessary step toward insulating the domestic healthcare market from foreign supply disruptions.

Antheia’s biosynthesis platform represents an innovative method to establish cost-effective domestic supply chains which enable to the United States to compete globally. We are pleased to support Antheia’s domestic biomanufacturing, which would represent an important step in strengthening the essential medicines supply chain in the United States.

— David A. Lorch, Director of the Office of Strategic Capital and Senior Advisor to Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg

Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, noted that biomanufacturing remains one of the department’s six critical technology areas. Akshaya Trivedi, Managing Director of Investments at OSC, added that the financing targets critical inputs for high-priority pharmaceuticals.

Pending Conditions for Financial Close

The capital injection remains conditional. Antheia, Inc. must satisfy a series of financial, legal, technical, and due diligence requirements before the loan transaction reaches financial close.

Entity Role in Transaction Key Focus Area Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) Lender / Federal Oversight Critical technology and supply chain security Antheia, Inc. Borrower / Operator Bioengineered KSM and API production Department of War Federal Department Research, engineering, and biomanufacturing mandates

The timeline for completing these closing requirements and breaking ground on the domestic facilities depends on the company’s ability to clear the mandated due diligence steps outlined by the Office of Strategic Capital.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.