Tony Khan Confirms Ilja Dragunov’s All Elite Status at AEW WrestleDream

Ilja Dragunov made his much-anticipated debut at Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, where AEW head Tony Khan promptly confirmed on social media that the former WWE star is officially All Elite.

The Entrance and Official Confirmation in Orlando

Renee Paquette came out to announce the newest member of the roster. A large metronome appeared before the lights went down, the theme “Soviet March” played, and the name Ilja Dragunov popped up on the screens to a roaring crowd.

He has arrived in AEW tonight at #AEWWrestleDream, and now it’s official: @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/YXt0zbYrmW — https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/2111653321224393089

The appearance answered months of cryptic television teasers, including a 22-second vignette that aired during a special broadcast of Dynamite and Collision featuring a conductor leading an orchestra. Dragunov made his grand entrance in a suit, conducting from the ramp and the ring ropes before blowing a kiss to the live audience. Immediately following the appearance, Tony Khan took to social media to post the official All Elite graphic, confirming the signing.

From NXT UK to Main Roster Success

Dragunov first signed with WWE in 2019, joining the roster of the now-defunct NXT UK brand where he captured the championship once. He transitioned to the United States NXT brand in 2022, securing that title on a single occasion before earning a main roster call-up in 2024 to perform across Raw and SmackDown.

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR HAS ARRIVED IN AEW! 🔥Watch #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/xgAQR6LoMZ — https://x.com/AEW/status/2111654632753639761

Returning from a major ACL injury, Dragunov made a high-impact return on the October 17, 2025 episode of SmackDown. He answered Sami Zayn’s open challenge and captured the WWE United States Championship. His title reign lasted until the December 26, 2025 episode of SmackDown, where he dropped the belt to Carmelo Hayes, concluding a 63-day reign officially recognized as 70 days by WWE due to tape delay.

Contract Expiration and the Road to AEW

Dragunov’s departure from WWE followed the expiration of his contract on August 21, 2026, when he opted not to renew. Although subsequent reports indicated that he had signed with AEW earlier, visa issues delayed his official on-screen introduction until the WrestleDream pay-per-view in Orlando.

Photo: wrestlinginc.com

As Excalibur noted during the live broadcast, the Russian-born, German-raised competitor arrives in Jacksonville’s promotion carrying a reputation as one of the most intense workers in the squared circle. With his contract status resolved and his visa secured, Dragunov steps directly into a deep AEW roster ready for a slate of fresh marquee matches.

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🔴AEW WRESTLEDREAM 2026 ILJA DRAGUNOV y KAIRI GOD DEBUTAN 🤩 EL DRAGÓN DEMENTE IS AEW – REACCIÓN