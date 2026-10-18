Islanders Defeat Maple Leafs Despite Injuries, Win 4-1

Simon Holmstrom scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, extending Toronto’s losing skid to three games.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Auston Matthews and William Nylander were effectively neutralized, combining for just two shots on goal as New York’s low-block defensive scheme clamped down on Toronto’s primary playmakers.

Gavin McKenna saw elevated minutes on the top power-play unit in John Tavares’ absence, but struggled with execution on the man-advantage before finishing without a point.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots for the Maple Leafs, dropping his record to 1-3-2 while maintaining a high short-handed save percentage.

Islanders Capitalize on Early Injuries and Defensive Breakdowns

The defensively challenged Islanders put the clamps on Toronto despite losing centre Calum Ritchie after just 28 seconds of ice time and winger Matias Maccelli in the first period to an apparent lower-body injury. Maccelli, who spent last season with Toronto, fell awkwardly after stepping on the stick of defenceman Darren Raddysh and did not return, as reported by sportsnet.ca.

New York broke the ice at 8:18 of the first period when Anthony Duclair took a pass in the slot, changed the angle, and snapped a shot through a partial screen on Sergei Bobrovsky. Bo Horvat doubled the lead for the visitors at 18:33 of the second period by beating Bobrovsky on a counterattack after Gavin McKenna fired high and wide on a partial breakaway.

With his win tonight (158), Sorokin takes sole possession of second place all-time in wins in #Isles history! pic.twitter.com/S4qqqFpmKl — https://x.com/NYIslanders/status/2111645953157709897

Team Record Key Scorers New York Islanders 4-3-1 Simon Holmstrom (2), Anthony Duclair (1) Toronto Maple Leafs 3-4-2 Colton Sissons (1)

Special Teams Struggles and Roster Adjustments

Playing their first full game without veteran centre John Tavares, who was announced out week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered on Thursday, the Maple Leafs struggled to find sustained offensive rhythm. Toronto’s lone marker arrived at 3:54 of the third period when Colton Sissons tipped a point shot through traffic following work from Nick Paul and Easton Cowan, according to reporting by the Toronto Sun.

Toronto failed to capitalize on consecutive third-period power plays, managing just one shot during a sequence that directly preceded Simon Holmstrom’s insurance marker at 14:08 off a setup from Bo Horvat. Holmstrom later sealed the contest with an empty-net goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Photo: NHL.com

Upcoming Schedule and Lineup Implications

The Islanders will look to carry their defensive momentum home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs return to action quickly, hosting the San Jose Sharks on Monday before traveling to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

As Leafs sagged down stretch Thursday, Easton Cowan continued to bring energySo, with John Tavares out, the 21-year-old is moving up to 2nd line tonightJim Hiller: "He has answered the bell at every turn. It's just great to see"https://t.co/MQOxXXDzlc — https://x.com/markhmasters/status/2111534116646846510