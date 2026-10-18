BigBang launched XX: Cosmos World Tour at National Stadium

K-pop legends BigBang launched their XX: Cosmos world tour at the National Stadium on Oct 17, delivering a high-octane performance to a packed crowd despite severe regional haze conditions, CNA Lifestyle reported. The trio of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung marked their 20th anniversary with a three-hour concert that split the evening into dedicated thematic acts.

What You Need to Know About the National Stadium Shows

Concert organiser AEG Presents Asia deployed extensive safety measures, including venue-wide water points and distributed face masks, as 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings pushed into the very unhealthy range, according to AsiaOne.com.

Venue operator The Kallang maintained strict suspension guidelines, noting that all indoor and outdoor stadium activities face cancellation if regional PSI levels cross the 300 mark, as reported by NST Online.

Fans can visit a dedicated BigBang pop-up store operating at Kallang Wave Mall through Oct 25, alongside weekend light shows scheduled at Marina Bay Sands.

Concert Highlights and Setlist Structure

Divided into three distinct acts covering group anthems, solo showcases, and cosmos segments, the three-hour show transformed the National Stadium into a massive karaoke venue. The opening notes of the group’s 2012 hit “Fantastic Baby” drew immediate crowd participation, while vintage tracks like 2008’s “Haru Haru” and 2015’s “Bang Bang Bang” sat alongside newer releases such as 2026’s “BiiiG” and 2024’s “Home Sweet Home,” according to The Straits Times. G-Dragon drew heavy attention for his eccentric fashion choices, wiping sweat with a plain white towel and draping it over his head. Meanwhile, Daesung performed trot numbers including “Look At Me, Gwisun” and “Hando Chogua,” and Taeyang paired soulful vocals on “Ringa Linga” with dynamic dance choreography.

Organiser Advisories and Haze Management Policies

As particulate pollution spiked across the island, promoter AEG Presents Asia issued multiple safety advisories ahead of the weekend performances. In updates released on Oct 15 and Oct 16, the organiser urged attendees to check real-time air quality metrics, carry personal medications, and stay hydrated using permitted refillable containers, though glass and stainless steel bottles remained barred from the venue. Regional air quality monitoring at noon on Oct 16 recorded 24-hour PSI figures hitting 226 in central sectors, 205 in the east, and 202 in the west, while northern and southern zones registered in the unhealthy bracket between 153 and 184, AsiaOne.com noted. Despite visibility concerns prompting the temporary suspension of operations at the nearby Water Sports Centre, fans crowded the stadium grounds to catch the group’s long-awaited return.

Region (Oct 16, 12 PM) 24-Hour PSI Reading Air Quality Classification Central Singapore 226 Very Unhealthy Eastern Singapore 205 Very Unhealthy Western Singapore 202 Very Unhealthy Southern Singapore 184 Unhealthy Northern Singapore 153 Unhealthy

Brotherhood and Fan Reception

Addressing the environmental hurdles directly from the stage, Taeyang told the audience that he had worried visibility might obscure the crowd, before confirming he could see everyone clearly. Fans responded to the heat and conditions with chants requesting the performer drop his jacket. The group’s chemistry remained a central anchor of the production, proving that two decades together have left their synchronisation intact. The weekend continues with the second concert date on Oct 18, supported by surrounding retail activations and light displays across the city.

Photo: The Straits Times