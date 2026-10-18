DAX Gains 0.95% to Close the Week Higher

Driven by a global recovery in technology stocks and retreating commodity expenses, the German stock market finished the week on positive ground, with the DAX closing up 0.95% at 25,622.61 points on Friday, as reported by finanzen.net.

Market Health and Trading Dynamics

The DAX climbed 0.95% to close the week at 25,622.61 points, recovering from earlier midweek losses tied to hotter-than-expected US inflation data.

climbed 0.95% to close the week at 25,622.61 points, recovering from earlier midweek losses tied to hotter-than-expected US inflation data. Softer crude oil pricing and lower bond yields eased cost pressures across international trading desks, bolstering investor confidence before the weekend.

Returning geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased as US Donald Trump assured that the United States would not launch an attack on Iran ahead of the November midterm elections, pointing to productive talks with Iran.

Global Tech Rebound and US Inflation Aftermath

Earlier in the week, global indexes absorbed a sharp shock when US inflation figures printed above consensus estimates, triggering widespread equity liquidations. However, fading oil benchmarks and lower government bond yields helped stabilize sentiment just ahead of the weekend.

Monetary Policy Signals and Regional Performance

Comments delivered by US central bank officials refrained from signaling an aggressive monetary tightening path for October, giving risk assets room to rebound. Specifically, a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered no indications regarding an interest rate hike in October.

Market Ends Higher For The Second Straight Week Led By IT Stocks | Editors' Roundtable

Index / Market Closing Level Daily Percentage Change DAX (Germany) 25,622.61 +0.95% Dow Jones (USA) 51,655.00 +0,8% S&P 500 (USA) 7,812.00 +0,6% Nasdaq 100 (USA) 30,883.00 +0,5%

Outlook for German Equities and Corporate Earnings

Timo Emden, market analyst at trading house Captrader, noted that domestic sentiment has shifted from pessimistic to cautiously optimistic, commenting: At the German stock market, the glass is half full again instead of half empty. Emden added: Whether the tailwinds will form a viable basic framework for a year-end rally remains questionable.

The German benchmark index continues to hover below its record high established on August 28, when the intraday peak reached 26,618.74 points and the record closing high settled at 26,569.99 points.